ISRO to launch OneWeb’s satellites in India from 2022

OneWeb, the low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite communications company promoted by Bharti Enterprises, will use PSLV (Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle) and GSLV-MkIII (Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle) as platforms to launch its satellites in India from 2022.

OneWeb announced a non-binding letter of intent with NewSpace India (NSIL), the commercial arm of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), for this launch programme. It is building its initial constellation of 648 LEO satellites, and has already put 322 satellites into orbit.

HCL, Google Cloud launch healthcare solutions

HCL Technologies has partnered with Google Cloud to launch healthcare and life sciences solutions for enterprises.

HCL Technologies will establish a joint centre of excellence (CoE) for Google Cloud with industry subject matter experts and Google Cloud-certified ideapreneurs—HCL's employees driving innovation—to deliver solutions for payer, provider, medtech and bio-pharma enterprises, the company said on Monday.

The CoE will develop solutions to address issues such as interoperability, data governance and security.

Saregama India reports strong second quarter

Saregama India reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 33.8 crore in the second quarter of financial year (FY) 2022. This was 23.7 percent higher sequentially.

The company reported consolidated revenue of Rs 145 crore in the second quarter of FY 2022, up by 38.2 percent over the previous quarter.

Saregama is looking to unlock the value of existing IP through language remakes, new platform licensing and syndication in the future, the company said in a BSE filing.

Its revenue from the music segment was up 32.4 percent to Rs 12.16 crore, compared to the first quarter of FY 2022, and 21 percent higher than in the same quarter last year. The revenue from the TV and Films grew by 87 percent over Q1 FY 2022 to Rs 2.23 crore.

Intellect partners with Coriolis Technologies

Intellect Design Arena's global transaction banking platform Intellect Global Transaction Banking (iGTB) will partner with Coriolis Technologies, which specialised in trade data, to allow customers to leverage data for better insights on trade flows.

The two companies will work together to provide improved visibility for predictive analytics, deep learning, and risk forecasting across trade and supply chain finance. "Our joint collaboration will not only enhance market understanding of risks, disruptions and potential impacts but ultimately act as a catalyst for digital adoption going forwards,” said Rebecca Harding, CEO of Coriolis Technologies.

Royal Thai renews deal with VFS Global

The Thailand government renewed its pan-India visa processing mandate with VFS Global, an outsourcing and technology services specialist for governments and diplomatic missions worldwide.

VFS Global will cater to travellers from all over India through visa application centres and drop-off centres as per the jurisdiction of the Royal Thai Embassy in Delhi and Royal Thai Consulate General in Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai. In 2019, VFS Global became the officially authorised partner of the Immigration Bureau of Thailand for E-Visa on Arrival (E-VOA), it said in a press statement.

Netflix teams up with Walmart

Walmart and Netflix have teamed up for an exclusive new retail hub to sell some of Netflix popular shows merchandise. The companies together launched a new Netflix Hub at Walmart, “which establishes Walmart as the Netflix destination for family entertainment experiences,” said Walmart in a statement.

“Through this new partnership, Walmart will not only offer products that bring the imagination of Netflix creators into reality, but Walmart customers and Netflix super fans will also find a new, exciting entertainment destination,” said Jeff Evans, Executive Vice President, Entertainment, Toys and Seasonal, Walmart US.

In a statement, Netflix said it will launch a crowd-sourcing opportunity called Netflix Fan Select that will allow fans the opportunity to vote for merchandise they would like to see from their favourite Netflix shows.

AT&T signs up Ericsson for its 5G network

Networking and telecommunications company Ericsson has won a five-year contract from telecom carrier AT&T to build its 5G network in the United States.

AT&T, the largest telecommunications company and provider of mobile telephone services in the US, won an auction earlier this year for C-Band spectrum. It will use Ericsson's gear to launch its 5G standalone network.

Ericsson will deploy its industry-leading radio access network (RAN) technologies such as advanced antenna system, advanced RAN coordination, carrier aggregation portfolio, and front-haul Gateway, Ericsson said in a press statement.