KPIT Technologies ties up with ZF for e-mobility market

KPIT Technologies, an engineering services firm in Pune, and auto-components manufacturer ZF Group will collaborate to develop middleware for the mobility ecosystem that can reduce delays in vehicle development.

“The next generation of vehicles that come into the market will feature electric drives, a high degree of automated functions as well as connectivity, and they will be software-defined,” said Dirk Walliser, Senior VP Corporate R&D at ZF Group, in a statement on Thursday.

The two companies will develop solutions that combine high-performance computing, intelligent sensors, and smart actuators for auto-manufacturers' portfolio of software-defined vehicles.

Wipro bags National Grid deal in the UK

Wipro has signed a multi-year global strategic IT and digital deal with London-headquartered National Grid to accelerate their digital innovation journey.

It will help with mainframe migration and transition to managed services, including the implementation of a hybrid cloud solution for National Grid, Wipro said in a press statement. It will also oversee National Grid’s integration of managed services, and consolidation of its data centres across the UK and US to next-generation hosting services.

“Wipro’s expertise will be instrumental, as we work to improve our operating model to align with our Net Zero carbon commitment,” said Shannon Soland, CTO of National Grid.

OnMobile makes leadership changes

Mobile VAS company OnMobile has appointed Sanjay Baweja as Managing Director and Global CEO, according to a stock exchange filing on Wednesday.

Baweja had been part of OnMobile Global as an independent director on its board from September 2015 until May 2020, and became its Chief Financial Officer in June 2020.

Baweja's predecessor Krish Seshadri is now CEO of ONMO, with a dedicated emphasis on D2C mobile gaming and social esports. In other key changes, Biswajit Nandi will oversee global sales as Senior Vice President, and Ignacio Martin Velasco will focus on the Emocion business, as Vice President and Head of OnMobile's Digital Business Unit.

Stripe acquires Recko.io

Financial services technology company Stripe will acquire Recko, a leading provider of payments reconciliation software for internet businesses, which has engineering operations in India.

Based in Bengaluru, Recko.io was founded in 2017, and serves internet businesses like Deliveroo, Meesho, and PharmEasy. "Recko’s team will join Stripe’s remote engineering hub, and comes amid Stripe’s increased investment in India, including updated data locality architecture and rapid local hiring," Stripe said in a press statement on Wednesday.

Intel's data-centric labs mission in India

Intel has launched the Intel Unnati Program, under which it will set up 100 Unnati data-centric labs in emerging technology across universities and engineering institutes in India.

Focused on technology inclusion, the Intel Unnati Program strives to broaden access to technology infrastructure for educational institutions across all tiers. Institutions can choose the lab variants that suit their budgets, and based on where they are in their technology and infrastructure journey.

BHEL commissions third renovated hydro unit

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) has renovated and modernised two of the three units of Baira Siul Hydro Power Station in Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh.

It has commissioned the third and final unit of R&M (renovation and modernisation) project it had won, the company said in a stock-exchange filing. Each unit has a capacity of 60 MW.

BHEL’s scope in the project comprised design, manufacture, supply, replacement and commissioning of critical parts of turbines and auxiliaries, governors, generators, and control and monitoring.

Microsoft programme for Indian AI startups

Microsoft has launched a 10-week programme to nurture and scale startups in India that are leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), helping them scale operations, drive innovation, and build industry expertise.

Supported by TiE Mumbai, the programme will kickstart in November 2021. Both B2B and B2C startups from industries, including financial services, healthcare, education, agriculture, space, manufacturing and logistics, retail, and e-commerce, can participate in the quarterly cohorts of the Microsoft programme.