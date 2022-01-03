Tally partners with AWS to help SMBs migrate to cloud

Tally Solutions, which develops accounting software for small and medium businesses (SMBs) in India, has collaborated with public cloud provider AWS to provide its primary product, TallyPrime.

The collaboration with AWS will enables SMBs to run their Tally applications remotely anytime.

"The decision to move to cloud from an on-premise product was driven by customers," Tejas Goenka, Managing Director, Tally Solutions, told EnterpriseStory.

Some of Tally’s large customers have already been moving their Tally licence, and data workloads to private or public cloud infrastructure, Goenka added.

“Tally customers get the same levels of security, reliability, and availability that our large enterprise and public sector customers demand,” said Puneet Chandok, President, Commercial Sales, AWS

India and South Asia, Amazon Internet Services.

“The cloud also makes data backup and access, and user provisioning and permissions enablement much simpler for SMBs,” he added. “It's gonna come at an affordable price point. We have strong go-to-market plans, and want to reach SMBs in tier-2 and tier-3 cities.”

For the infrastructure part, Tally customers will pay based on AWS’ subscription model. For Tally license, customers can either pay one-time or also as a subscription.

This also allows SMBs to have an op-ex model, where they don’t have to put a lot of money upfront and can pay as they go. It allows them to scale up and down quickly, and try innovative ideas.

Companies want “anytime, anywhere access to their data. Either they want it on their phones or tablets, or travelling owners want to take a look at that data,” Goenka said, about the Tally use-cases.

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated digital adoption within SMBs too, who need to have a digital presence and use customer insights from the data to grow.

TallyPrime uses the infrastructure of AWS, and is packaged in a way that customers can consume and trust.

It brings down the discrepancy in the quality and price points of solutions, which was a pain-point for customers, who are not technically savvy.

“This collaboration with AWS will help our customers get access to a more secure infrastructure that will allow anytime access to their data on our current flagship product of TallyPrime,” said Goenka.

Roughly around 80 percent of businesses in the country use Tally to maintain their book of accounts, according to Tejas. AWS is also the market leader in the space.

Customers can access TallyPrime through a browser on Windows, Linux and Mac-based systems, while client application access is supported on Windows only.

Elcom Digital will be the distributor, and customer engagements would be led by a group of Tally’s certified partners called TVU Priority partners, Goenka said.

Tally Solutions, founded in 1986, serves more than 2 million businesses worldwide, catering to more than 6 million customers.