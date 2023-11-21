NeevCloud launches AI SuperCloud, Yellow.ai on AWS marketplace

NeevCloud launches AI SuperCloud for India

﻿NeevCloud﻿, the homegrown cloud infrastructure company, has announced the launch of AI SuperCloud. The company aims to make India self-reliant on AI and Supercomputing and help users resolve India's core challenges by deploying AI cloud infrastructure including 40,000 GPUs and storage worth $1.5 billion by 2026.

NeevCloud aims to democratise access to AI and supercomputing for all enterprises and startups by introducing the ‘AI Supercomputing as a Service’ model and providing Cloud GPUs at $1.69/hour. The company said this will enable companies to leverage generative AI and deploy Large Language Models (LLM) across various use cases capable of solving India’s unique challenges.

NeevCloud Founder and CEO Narendra Sen said, “Our aim is to create next-generation cloud infrastructure in India that will fuel the vision of making India into a $5 trillion economy."

According to IDC, India’s public cloud services market is expected to reach $17.8 billion by 2027, and NeevCloud aims to secure a 25% market share.

Yellow.ai now on AWS marketplace

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has announced that Yellow.ai, a conversational artificial intelligence (AI) company has chosen AWS as its preferred cloud provider to power its generative AI-powered voice bot and chatbot solutions.

The company’s customer service dynamic AI agents use large language models (LLMs) to deliver 24/7 support services across more than 35 text and voice-based channels in more than 135 languages. To scale its business globally, Yellow.ai has made its solution available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalogue with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that makes it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on AWS.

According to a statement, since migrating to AWS in May, Yellow.ai has reduced its operational costs by 20%, driven performance improvements by 15%, and cut infrastructure costs by 10%, allowing the company to reinvest in innovation and AI research and development.

Microsoft unveils new vernacular features in Outlook Lite

Microsoft has announced new vernacular features in Outlook Lite, an email and SMS app designed specifically for Indian users. According to the company, Outlook Lite brings all the important features of Microsoft Outlook in a smaller-sized app with fast performance for lightweight devices on any network. Along with being a smaller-sized app, one of the main focus areas for Outlook Lite is to solve the needs of emerging market users.

In regard to the same, Outlook Lite now supports two core scenarios, support for Indian vernacular languages and support for SMS, to enable Indian users to effectively communicate. It has features such as voice typing, transliteration, and reading emails in regional languages. Currently supporting five Indian languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, and Gujarati, it will soon expand to more.

Automation Anywhere sees strong growth in large deals

Automation Anywhere, the robotic process automation software company, has reported that for its third quarter, the dollar value of large deals increased by greater than 35% year on year, helping the company achieve profitability ahead of plan.

According to the company, large deals over $100,000 in annualised value contributed more than 50% of the bookings in the quarter. This performance was led by strong bookings in North America, APJ, India and Middle East regions.

“Third quarter results exceeded goals across our key metrics, with large deal growth as a robust signal that customers are increasingly adopting our platform for business transformation,” said Mihir Shukla, CEO and co-founder of Automation Anywhere.

Infosys expands partnership with Proximus

﻿Infosys﻿ has announced a collaboration with Proximus, Belgium’s leading digital services and communications solutions provider, to deliver an IT modernisation and consolidation project. The project will see Infosys consolidating key components of the IT stack of a Proximus affiliate into the main IT stack, enabling them among others to offer fibre and new digital services to more of its customers.

As part of the project, Infosys acted as a managing partner to synergize Proximus’ and its affiliate’s ecosystems, adopting an outcome-based model. The project spanned 70+ applications, and multiple vendors, and was completed on time and within budget.

Wipro to collaborate with NVIDIA

Wipro Limited has announced a collaboration with ﻿NVIDIA﻿ to help healthcare companies accelerate the adoption of generative artificial intelligence (gen AI) through AI-driven strategies, products, and services.

Wipro will leverage NVIDIA AI Enterprise software for the production of AI across its current portfolio of healthcare solutions in the Affordable Care Act (ACA), Medicare, and Medicaid to improve member experience, increase enrollment, and help support claims adjudication.

The collaboration will leverage the NVIDIA AI platform for generative, speech, and translation AI, including NVIDIA AI Foundation Models for building and customizing generative AI models for any application in the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software such as NVIDIA NeMo and Riva, and the NVIDIA DGX platform.