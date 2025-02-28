Adani Green Energy crosses 12GW renewable energy capacity mark, added 275MW solar project

Adani Green Energy (AGEL) on Friday said its total operational renewable energy generation capacity has increased to 12,258.1 MW with the commissioning of an additional 275 MW of solar power project at Khavda, Gujarat.

"Adani Green Energy Twenty Five A Ltd, wholly-owned step down subsidiary of the company has operationalized an incremental 275 MW of solar power project at Khavda, Gujarat," a regulatory filing said.

According to the statement, with the commissioning of this plant, AGEL's total operational renewable generation capacity has increased to 12,258.1 MW.

Based on the relevant clearances, it was decided on February 27, 2025 to operationalize the plant and commence power generation from February 28, 2025, it added.

According to a company statement, AGEL, India's largest renewable energy (RE) company has surpassed a record 12,000 megawatts (MW) of operational portfolio.

AGEL is the first and only renewable energy company in India to reach this landmark.

AGEL's 12,258.1 MW portfolio consists of 8,347.5 MW solar, 1,651 MW wind and 2,259.6 MW wind-solar hybrid capacity.

The milestone underscores AGEL's commitment to deliver 50,000 MW of clean, affordable and reliable power by 2030.

The 12,258.1 MW operational portfolio will power more than 6.2 million homes and avoid about 22.64 million tonnes of CO2 emissions annually.

The emissions avoided were equivalent to carbon sequestrated by 1,078 million trees, the company said.

The company said that its over 12GW RE capacity represents about 10% of India's installed utility-scale solar and wind capacity and is contributing over 13% of India's utility-scale solar installations.

Adani Green Energy is developing the world's largest renewable energy plant of 30,000 MW on the barren wasteland at Khavda in Kutch, Gujarat.

Built across 538 sq km, it is five times the size of Paris and almost as large as Mumbai city. Once complete, it will be the planet’s largest power plant across all energy sources.

AGEL has operationalised a cumulative capacity of 2,824.1 MW renewable energy at Khavda so far, the company said.