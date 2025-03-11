TCS acquires Darshita Southern India for Rs 2,250 Cr

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the leading Indian technology services company has acquired real estate company Darshita Southern India Happy Homes Private Limited for an enterprise value of Rs 2,250 crore.

In a communication to the stock exchanges on the acquisition, TCS said, “Acquisition of land and building which is held by the entity to serve as a delivery center.”

Darshita Southern India Happy Homes was incorporated in September 2004 and is engaged in development of commercial properties which would be let on lease to prospective industrial consumers.

Following this acquisition, TCS is expected to set up its delivery centre in Bengaluru. TCS had earlier said it is looking to create a capacity of over 25,000 seats in Bengaluru over the long term on a land parcel acquired recently. The company has about 70,000 employees in various offices across Bengaluru.

In January this year, TCS had announced the acquisition of two wholly owned subsidiaries of Tata Realty and Infrastructure Limited—TRIL Bengaluru Real Estate Five Limited and TRIL Bengaluru Real Estate Six Limited—for Rs 1,625 crore.

TCS at the end of third quarter of FY25 had a total headcount of 607,354 employees. It had said that it is on track to hire 40,000 freshers for the current fiscal, and this number is expected to increase in the next fiscal.