TVS Motor names Peyman Kargar as Head-International business

TVS Motor Company has appointed industry veteran Peyman Kargar as its Head - International business with immediate effect, as the two and three wheeler manufacturer, plans to expand further in advanced economies, a top official said.

Prior to the new role, Kargar was serving DATSUN brand as its Chairman and Senior Vice President of Africa, Middle East, India Region Chief Executive Officer.

Kargar would be based out of Dubai and report to the company's Director and CEO K N Radhakrishnan, TVS Motor said in a company statement here on Friday.

"Peyman's prolific global leadership experience and expertise will add significant value to the company. The company has been strengthening its position in international markets and has plans to expand further in advanced economies," Radhakrishnan said.

"We are confident that under his leadership, we will further strengthen our market position and continue to set benchmarks. We wish him the very best and welcome him to the TVS Motor family," he added.

Kargar was also the Global Chairman and President of INFINITI, the luxury brand of automaker Nissan. He led the full value chain of the INFINITI brand globally, including product planning, research and development, manufacturing, quality, sales and marketing and finance among others.