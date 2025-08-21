Availity expands India GCC operations with new office in Bengaluru

Availity, the US-headquartered healthcare technology company, has expanded its global capability centre (GCC) operations in India with the opening of a new office in Bengaluru.

The new facility, spread across 54,000 square feet with an investment of $4.3 million, will see Availity's Bengaluru GCC having broader responsibilities in technology development.

Availity has a current headcount of 250 and plans to reach 400 by the end of this year. It plans to double this number to 800 by 2026.

Through the expansion, the company plans to continue scaling its talent base, focusing on roles across technology, product, operations, and corporate functions, including specialisations in product engineering, cybersecurity, cloud engineering, and data engineering.

A statement from the company said the expansion will strengthen Availity’s cloud-first technology platform, which maximises efficiency, cybersecurity and resiliency through responsible use of AI, data-driven insights, extensive partnerships and a diversified product portfolio.

“As the healthcare industry evolves, our ability to tap into global talent and bring new capabilities to market faster is more critical than ever,” said Sean Keneally, Chief Operating Officer at Availity. “This facility reflects both our growth and our values.”

Availity’s India GCC develops secure and scalable technology solutions designed to improve efficiency and reduce process complexities within the USA’s healthcare ecosystem. The centre works closely with global teams to enhance platform capabilities, introduce new products, and support initiatives that address emerging needs in healthcare technology.

“Availity’s India GCC helps simplify it by engineering secure, scalable technology solutions that reduce friction across the USA’s healthcare ecosystem,” said Vybhava Srinivasan, Managing Director of Availity India. “This new facility reflects our long-term vision for Availity India as a core contributor to our global capabilities.”

Availity connects with more than 95% of payers, over three million providers, and more than 2,000 trading partners in the United States. With the opening of its new facility, India will serve as an important technology hub supporting these global operations.