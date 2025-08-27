CCI okays Multiples Equity-led consortium proposal to acquire stake in VIP Industries

A group of investors led by Multiples Equity received approval from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to acquire stakes in luggage and travel accessories maker VIP Industries.

VIP Industries promoters Dilip Piramal and Family had announced in July the sale of up to 32% of their stake in the company to a consortium led by Multiples Equity, an alternative asset management company.

The consortium comprises Multiples Private Equity Fund IV, Multiples Private Equity Gift Fund IV, Samvibhag Securities, Caratlane founder Mithun Padam Sacheti, and his brother, Siddhartha Sacheti.

"The proposed combination relates to the acquisition of certain shareholding by Multiples Private Equity Fund IV, Multiples Private Equity Gift Fund IV, Samvibhag Securities Pvt Ltd, Mithun Sacheti and Siddhartha Sacheti in VIP Industries Ltd," the fair trade regulator said in a release.

Multiples focuses on core sectors of financial services, pharma & healthcare, consumer and technology, and Samvibhag Securities is a portfolio company of ace investor Akash Bhanshali.

The stake sale to the consortium will also trigger an open offer to acquire 26% share from the open market, as per the SEBI's takeover regulations.

After the completion of the transaction, control of the company will be transferred to Multiples Private Equity while Dilip Piramal and family will continue to be shareholders in the Mumbai-based VIP Industries. Moreover, Dilip Piramal will be Chairman Emeritus of VIP Industries, it added.

Assuming full acceptance of the open offer, the total consideration payable by Multiples will be Rs 1,437.78 crore.

As of June 2025, the promoter and promoter entities owned a 51.73% shareholding in VIP Industries, as per the shareholding data on the BSE.

VIP Industries, which has a market capitalisation of Rs 5,877.49 crore, competes with Samsonite and Safari Industries in the premium and mass segment. It owns brands such as Aristocrat, VIP, Carlton, Skybags, and Caprese and had over 50% market share in the branded luggage market in FY24.