Talent management is key to run a successful GCC: Airbus executive

The global capability centres (GCCs) in India have cracked the code of running a successful operation in the country, and the key to this is talent management, said a senior executive in the industry.

“Once you take care of the employees then the employees will take of the organisation,” said Suraj Chettri, VP & Head of HR – Airbus India & South Asia, and Head of Site – Airbus in an interaction with YourStory’s CRISE: GCC Edition (C Suite Revolutionising Innovation for Smart Enterprises), a special series spotlighting how India’s Global Capability Centres (GCCs) are becoming engines of global transformation.

The global aerospace company Airbus has, over the last two decades, carefully nurtured the talent at its GCC in India, and the results are visible. The company has started to make military aircraft and helicopters in the country.

“We had to start from scratch to grow our talent, which required us to be patient, and collaboration was a big aspect,” said Chettri.

This meant Airbus selecting the best available talent from various academic institutions and it meant getting its people from Europe to better understand how both these ecosystems can work together.

Chettri highlighted the importance of building the right culture within the organisation, given that it runs a varied global operation. “Once you align with the philosophy and culture of the organisation, distance does not make a difference,” he said.

This has also resulted in Airbus in India having an annual attrition rate of just 3.5% as it provides a clear career roadmap for the young engineering talent joining the organisation.

Airbus sees its India operations from the point of view of competence rather than cost arbitrage. According to Chettri, today the top priority for GCCs is the value they provide to the parent company. “We have the mantra of how to be successful in a GCC ecosystem,” he remarked.

All these are tied back to the business requirements of the company, and the GCC of Airbus is now able to determine when it requires the talent, what capabilities it needs, and how to get them ready.

Amidst these changes, Airbus India has also made diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) a top priority for the organisation.

Chettri had a word of advice for the upcoming GCCs in the country. First, never bring obsolete work of the parent company into India, and second, learn from the challenges others have undergone in nurturing talent.