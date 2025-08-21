Wipro to acquire Harman's digital solutions business unit for $375M

Wipro, one of India’s leading technology services companies, said it will acquire the digital transformation solutions business unit of Harman, a subsidiary of Samsung, for $375 million.

This acquisition is expected to strengthen Wipro's engineering research & development (ER&D) services segment. As part of the agreement, over 5,600 employees of this business unit of Harman spread across the Americas, Europe, and Asia will become part of Wipro, a statement said.

The transaction is expected to be completed by December 31, 2025. This business unit reported a revenue of $314 million in 2024, with 85% being generated through services and the rest from products.

On the acquisition, Wipro CEO Srini Pallia said, “Their specialised engineering expertise, combined with Wipro’s consulting-led, AI-powered capabilities, will significantly enhance the value we deliver to clients. DTS’ strong presence in high-growth sectors and strategic markets complements our global footprint and strengthens our position as a trusted transformation partner.”

As part of the acquisition, Wipro will enter into a multi-year strategic agreement with Harman and Samsung, further deepening the relationship and creating new avenues for joint growth and transformation.

Harman Chief Strategy Officer Carolin Reichert said, “This transaction allows Harman to sharpen its focus on our core strengths in automotive electronics and audio innovation, where we see significant opportunity ahead.”

In a statement, Wipro said the DTS unit brings a robust foundation in digital engineering and ER&D to Wipro, with strengths spanning domain-led design, connected products, and software platforms.

Srikumar Rao, Managing Partner and Global Head of Engineering at Wipro, said, “This move strengthens our software-defined, platform-centric approach, and empowers us to deliver larger, more complex transformation programs across high-growth sectors including hi-tech, consumer, industrial, healthcare, and aerospace.”