India has rapidly emerged as the global hub for life sciences Global Capability Centres (GCCs), with 23 of the world’s top 50 life sciences companies establishing centres in the country, according to a report.

A majority of these life sciences GCCs were established in the last five years. EY India, in its report, Reimagining Life Sciences Global Capability Centers (GCCs), noted India has emerged as a key destination driving pharmaceutical research, innovation and end-to-end value creation.

According to the EY report, life sciences GCCs have rapidly evolved from traditional back-office roles into strategic innovation engines. These centres now play a critical role in global mandates such as drug discovery, digital therapeutics, and real-world evidence (RWE) analytics, increasingly leveraging artificial intelligence to accelerate pipelines and drive patient-centric innovation.

The life sciences GCCs in India are performing both core and enabling functions. The core functions will include activities such as clinical trial operations, pharmacovigilance, regulatory affairs, supply chain analytics, and biostatistics, while enabling functions are services such as finance, HR, IT, and data analytics.

The EY report said on the enabling side, life sciences GCCs in India now handle 70% of finance, 75% of HR, 62% of supply chain, and 67% of IT functions for their global life sciences firms. On the core functions, 45% penetration in drug discovery and development, 60% in regulatory affairs, 54% in medical affairs, and 50% in commercial operations. This shift underlines India’s transition from a support hub to a strategic centre powering end-to-end innovation and operations for the industry, it said.

“Our analysis highlights how India has rapidly evolved from a support base to the very center of innovation for global pharma and healthcare. Lifesciences multinationals are embedding their most strategic, knowledge-intensive work here, making India the epicentre for life sciences innovation, compliance, and future growth," Arindam Sen, Partner and GCC Sector Lead – Technology, Media & Entertainment and Telecommunications, EY India said.

According to the EY report, the key factors driving this growth are: policy support, talent advantage, ecosystem maturity and infrastructure edge. Today, several states are offering incentives ranging from capital expenditure subsidies to rental reimbursements, skilling support, and land rebates.

India is also home to over 2.7 million professionals in the life sciences industry with a steady annual pipeline of two million STEM graduates and more than 110,000 medical graduates.

The EY report notes that leading life sciences GCCs are positioning themselves not just as support arms but as “twins” of their global headquarters, co-owning innovation, accelerating business outcomes, and actively engaging with the external ecosystem.