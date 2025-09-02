NLB Services forays into GCC segment; HCLTech named GCC leader

Global Capability Centres (GCCs) are on a major growth stride in India, with companies foraying into the segment or getting certifications from consultancy organisations.

India is now home to over 2,100 GCCs, and this number is only expected to expand with more corporations looking to tap into the talent pool in the country to drive their innovation engine.

NLB Services launches GCC as a service business

The US-headquartered technology and talent solutions provider, NLB Services, forayed into the GCC-as-a-service to help GCCs establish and scale operations across India and other key markets across North America, Asia, the UK, and Europe.

NLB's suite of services will span infrastructure setup, workforce solutions, compliance support, and marketing solutions. CEO Sachin Alug said, “Our strategic integration of AI has already helped clients enhance efficiency, strengthen capabilities, and scale with confidence. With this solid foundation, we are now ready to expand the GCC-as-a-Service offering at scale.”

NLB Services also appointed Abhilash Raghavan as Chief Business Officer (CBO), who will lead global business strategy and accelerate growth across priority markets.

HCLTech named GCC leader in Avasant report

HCLTech, one of the leading Indian technology companies, has been named a leader in the Avasant Global Competency Centre (GCC) Services 2025 RadarView report. The report highlights HCLTech’s leadership in end-to-end GCC services, powered by GenAI, engineering excellence and deep domain expertise.

According to a statement, with a technology-first, industry-centric delivery model and full-stack capabilities, HCLTech has helped establish 200+ GCCs across finance, HR, customer operations, and advanced engineering.

"HCLTech delivers end-to-end GCC services with strong vertical focus,” said Praveen Kona, Associate Research Director, Avasant. “Its global footprint spans India, Poland, and the Philippines, with expansion into Tier II Indian cities via the New Vistas program. Investments in talent, IP and partnerships—including AWS, Google Cloud, and other ecosystem players—have made HCLTech a Leader in our RadarView."

According to the report, HCLTech’s AI Labs serve as a strategic foundation for co-innovation and collaboration with clients, and play an important role in advancing the company’s GCC services.

“Our GCC Services leverage engineering expertise, AI-powered tools and deep industry expertise across the full lifecycle of services (Advise, Setup, Run and Optimise, Transform). These factors contributed to HCLTech being positioned as a Leader in Avasant RadarView. We drive innovation, growth and value for GCCs in alignment with their organisation goals as they transform into autonomous transformation hubs,” said Kiran Cherukuri, Global GCC Practice Leader at HCLTech.