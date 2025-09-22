Sabre's India GCC aims to be an AI hub for the company

The global capability centre (GCC) of Sabre Corporation, the US-headquartered travel technology company, has become the key unit driving its artificial intelligence (AI) innovation engine across the globe.

The GCC of Sabre has been present in India for the last two decades to emerge as its largest technology centre globally, and now it has evolved to lead the charge on the AI front.

In a conversation with Enterprise Story, Rency Mathew - People Leader – India and South Asia, and MD, Sabre Bengaluru, said, “We have moved away from just an execution place to a strategic innovation hub.”

Sabre’s GCC has, over the years, developed into a location that owns the products, given that there is talent available to learn new things and adapt quickly. Also, the proximity to customers in the region gives them a first-hand feel of the market requirements, resulting in quicker turnaround time.

According to Ms Mathew, the goal of India GCC is to become the global innovation engine with AI-first talent capabilities. “We are creating a workforce that is ready for what is coming in the future,” she remarked.

Sabre has already incorporated several AI elements into its products. The India team handles a large part of the AI-based forecasting, intelligent retailing, dynamic pricing and personalised offer management.

Ms Mathew said the big focus for Sabre GCC is how to use AI tools and frameworks in its everyday product development.

The GCC of Sabre has also initiated programmes which have now been adopted globally. For example, the product development team in Bengaluru is now focused on building doable solutions which can be deployed in the market as early as possible.

The GCC also has a strong internship programme where these students are given the experience of live projects. This has helped Sabre India in infusing renewed energy and being open to new ideas.

“There are a lot of innovations which are happening at Sabre India simply because our workforce is a younger generation,” Ms Mathew said.

Given the expanded role of Sabre’s GCC in India, the leadership team based in Bengaluru is also managing teams located in other centres of the company, such as Poland, the UK and the US.

Sabre also rolled out programmes for upskilling as well as reskilling of its employees in AI. In addition, it is also engaged with academic institutions in India to develop courses which are relevant to the market.

“One of the things that we have always been focused on in Sabre is to keep evolving, and continuous improvement is part of our culture,” Ms Mathew said.