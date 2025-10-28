The Indian information technology (IT) services industry could potentially exceed $400 billion revenues with artificial intelligence (AI) emerging as the disruptor and new kinds of companies most likely lead the change, according to a report.

Bessemer Venture Partners in a report titled - Reinventing IT services in the age of AI said, “This (AI) This next wave of outsourcing will fuel the sector’s growth, with AI-first products and startups poised to capture outsized value by delivering smarter, faster, and more adaptive solutions.”

The report noted that there could be some decline in pricing power in the short term but it has the potential to dramatically expand the propensity and ability of global enterprises to outsource complex workflows.

The Indian IT industry has been following the model of having a large employee base and getting paid for the efforts. This has resulted in creation of multi-billion dollar companies with double digit profit margins.

However, the emergence of AI and GenAI has brought about an disruption which is only going to get deeper into the industry. The report noted that both global enterprises and nimble startups are disrupting traditional delivery models.

The big change which an AI led model is going to bring about is that it is going to deliver an outcome instead of being focused on the effort. “AI-first startups and platforms are already proving their ability to deliver outcomes that are better, faster, and more cost-efficient,” the Bessemer report said.

The report has identified three fast-emerging categories of AI-first challengers poised to disrupt existing service models: Pure software plays which are intelligent platforms that fully automate tasks end-to-end-delivering high-speed, scalable outputs with minimal human input. AI enabled services which are hybrid models blend AI automation with human‑in‑the‑loop (HITL) oversight. Lastly, the services for AI are firms that supply the data, model operations infrastructure, and evaluation capabilities needed to build new AI solutions.

The existing Indian IT services companies may find it difficult to transition into AI first firms due to multiple reasons. These include the low spend on R&D at below 2 percent of their revenue as against 20% of global product companies. Tight integration with the requirements of their customer which may not give room for new kinds of innovation. The unwillingness to take the risk given the existing stable model of outsourcing.

The Bessemer report noted that AI first firms have the advantage of founding teams with deep domain expertise, AI mindset, measurable return on investment and pricing based on outcome. It further said seven key factors determine a challenger’s ability to truly disrupt incumbents: team quality, platform stickiness, time-to-value, margins, distribution, pricing strategy, and market focus.

The report remarked that AI will not kill IT services but will reshape IT service delivery which will be better, faster, cheaper with a platformised approach to services with skilled engineers leading the way.