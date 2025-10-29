Cognizant reports a 7.4% rise in revenue, reaching $5.42B for Q3

Cognizant, the US-headquartered technology services company with a large employee base in India, reported a 7.4% annual rise in revenue for the quarter ending September 2025 as it remained upbeat on the future outlook.

Cognizant reported a revenue of $5.42 billion for the third quarter of 2025, and it was above the higher end of its guidance. In sequential terms, the growth was 3.2%.

On the performance of the company, Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar said, “Third quarter revenue grew 6.5% year-over-year and 2.8% sequentially in constant currency, representing our fifth consecutive quarter of year-over-year organic revenue growth and our strongest sequential organic growth since 2022.”

The CEO further noted that the company has maintained its large-deal momentum, signing six large deals in the quarter, bringing the year-to-date total to 16, with 40% growth in large deal TCV year-to-date compared to the same period last year.

Cognizant said Q3 bookings included six large deals, which are deals with a total contract value of $100 million or greater.

The company's performance was superior compared to its Indian peers during the same period on an annual basis. The revenue growth rate of Infosys was 3.7%, HCLTech was at 5.8%, Wipro was down 2.1% and TCS dipped 2.6%. Even when one takes into account the revenue size, Cognizant stands second after TCS.

The company saw all-around growth across geographies and industry segments. In fact, the North America segment saw a 7.8% rise in revenues. The highest growth segment was in the product and services segment at 12.6%.

On the AI investments by the company, the CEO said, “We believe our three vector AI builder strategy is gaining traction and we expect our early investments in AI-led platforms and IP on the edge will help power growth in the years ahead."

Cognizant has provided revenue growth guidance of 6-6.3% for 2025, and the adjusted operating margin guidance at 15.7%—an expansion of 40 basis points year over year.

The company’s employee strength stood at 349,800 at the end of September 2025—an addition of 9,700 people over the last year.

Cognizant CFO Jatin Dalal said, “Third quarter revenue was well above our guidance range with broad-based growth across segments and geographies, including noteworthy performance in North America. Strong execution and cost discipline drove 70 basis points of year-over-year adjusted operating margin expansion.”