GCC hiring up 5-7% in Q2FY26 with focus on quality rather than quantity

The global capability centres (GCCs) in India are in a hiring mode with demand rising by 5-7% in the second quarter of FY26. However, the focus is on capability rather than capacity, according to a report.

Staffing and workforce solutions company Quess Corp, in its report titled, India’s GCC Tech Talent Landscape: Q2 FY26, said the 5-7% rise in hiring activity was on a quarter-on-quarter basis. It noted that the quarter reflects a continued focus on building capability rather than expanding headcount, with most demand stemming from AI and data, platform engineering, cloud and FinOps and cybersecurity roles.

Sectors like BFSI, manufacturing, automotive, energy, technology and hardware have become the main pillars of GCC growth, led by AI-enabled credit and risk operations in BFSI, EV and smart-factory programmes in manufacturing, semiconductor and embedded AI development in the technology segment.

“India’s GCC evolution is entering its most strategic phase yet, one defined by precision, not proliferation. Q2 reflected a measured 5-7% QoQ hiring growth, highlighting a shift from scale to capability-led maturity," Quess Corp CEO - IT Staffing Kapil Joshi said.

At the same time, the report highlights that most critical shortages were observed in AI and data (41%), platform engineering (39%), cloud and infrastructure (25%), and cybersecurity (18%). These gaps are prolonging hiring cycles, especially for mid-senior roles outside Tier-1 cities. The report highlighted that long-term workforce development through targeted skilling and cohort-based learning programs, offers better stability than short-term wage corrections.

Bengaluru led GCC hiring in Q2 FY26 with a 26% share, followed by Hyderabad (22%), Pune (15%), and Chennai (12%). Bengaluru saw strong traction in advanced AI and FinOps roles, while Hyderabad gained momentum in multi-cloud integration and data reliability. Pune and Chennai also recorded steady growth in automotive software, platform migration, and intelligent quality assurance.

The report said that with the recent increase in H-1B visa fees, global enterprises are allocating a larger share of high-value work in AI, R&D, data, and cybersecurity to their India GCCs. This shift is cementing India’s position as a key global delivery base and is expected to accelerate capability expansion and job creation within the country’s technology ecosystem over the coming quarters.