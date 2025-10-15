India is of strategic importance in future expansion plan: Salesforce CEO

Bullish about India, Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff has said that the country is of strategic importance for the future expansion plan of the US-based IT major.

He also heaped lavish praise on former SBI Chairperson Arundhati Bhattacharya, who is heading Salesforce's South Asia operations.

"We want to make a great company in India... we have already built a model... we probably have the best CEO as Arundhati, who is running Salesforce India and is proud of everything happening there," he said at the company's flagship event 'Dreamforce 2025'.

He appreciated Bhattacharya and her leadership in navigating India's and South Asia's growth. Under her leadership, the company expanded operations manifold.

Benioff, however, refrained from revealing specific growth targets or workforce expansion plans while underscoring India's strategic importance to Salesforce's future.

Salesforce is a US-based IT firm that expects its revenues to exceed $41 billion in FY26 globally.

Sharing his experience about the Indian market, Benioff said, it is very seamless and has many breakthroughs there. When asked about data privacy law in India, he said that, as a responsible company, Salesforce will follow all rules and regulations.

In his opening keynote for Dreamforce 2025, Benioff outlined his vision for how autonomous, "agentic" AI systems will reshape business operations, from marketing to manufacturing.

AI is going to unlock potential for the future, he added.

Also Read Salesforce AppExchange sees rising contribution from Indian tech startups

Meanwhile, Salesforce on Tuesday announced the general availability of Agentforce 360, the culmination of a year of transformation, redefining how work gets done in the age of AI.

While others are just beginning to showcase what's possible with agentic AI in the enterprise, Salesforce has spent the past year delivering it—with four major releases, thousands of customer deployments, and Salesforce itself as Customer Zero, proving how the Agentic Enterprise comes to life, he said.

The Agentic Enterprise represents a new model for work -- where AI elevates people rather than replacing them.

In an Agentic Enterprise, every team operates with 24/7 intelligence: sales leads are never missed, service never sleeps, and every employee has an AI partner that helps them move faster and make smarter decisions, according to him.

"We're entering the age of the Agentic Enterprise, where AI elevates human potential like never before... Agentforce 360 connects humans, agents, and data on one trusted platform, helping every employee and every company achieve more than they ever thought possible," Salesforce Chair and CEO Benioff said.

The very technology that has powered CRM, automation, and analytics now powers AI agents capable of turning every workflow into intelligence, every employee into a multiplier, and every customer interaction into a moment of impact.

Over the past 12 months, Salesforce has worked shoulder-to-shoulder with thousands of customers, advancing Agentforce through four major releases that paved the way for the launch of Agentforce 360, he added.