Pharma GCCs in India now powering topline growth: ZS

The global capability centres (GCCs) in the pharmaceutical industry in India are not just lowering costs for the parent organisation but are now also driving their sales engine.

Generally, GCCs in India were viewed as hubs that helped the parent organisations in optimising cost structures; however, there has been an evolutionary change where they are turning into a destination to drive the innovation agenda.

In a conversation with Enterprise Story, Mohit Sood, Regional Managing Principal - ZS, said pharma GCCs in India have started to make contributions to the topline growth of their parent companies. ZS is a global management consulting and technology firm.

The ZS executive talked about how pharma GCCs are playing a key role in driving revenue. Typically, pharmaceutical companies take about 6–8 years to introduce a new drug into the market, where the investment runs into billions of dollars. Now, efforts are going on among the pharma GCCs in India where the time taken to introduce the drug is being reduced to 3–4 years, which has a direct bearing on the company's revenue.

Further, pharma GCCs in India are actively engaged in data mining and analytics functions, shrinking their duration from months to a couple of weeks. “Many of the GCCs are shrinking the timeline, which is leading to topline efficiency,” Sood remarked.

While GCCs are thriving in segments including financial services, technology and manufacturing, they have also become important to the pharma sector. ZS has built deep expertise in the pharma segment and has a range of offerings for those planning to set up their GCCs in India.

According to ZS, India has emerged as a preferred destination for pharma companies to set up GCCs, housing 40% of the total pharma GCC workforce across the globe. In the past five years, Indian GCCs in pharma commercial services have grown their scale by approximately 2.5 times. This increase is attributed to cost advantage and the skilled talent pool in key hubs such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, and Chennai.

The growing confidence in relocating strategic operations to India also suggests there’s a great potential for further expansion, as current penetration levels are between 10% and 20%.

Sood said pharma GCCs in India have witnessed significant acceleration from both large and mid-size companies as they face the twin challenges of topline pressure and ballooning costs. A centre in India is playing the key role of addressing both these challenges.

Further, pharma GCCs are also now playing a key role at the leadership table of their parent companies, as the talent in India is now able to drive the change through technology.

However, Sood said there is a real war for skilled talent as it is challenging to find resources who have deep domain expertise in a specialised field like pharmaceuticals.

On the subject of AI and how it will transform pharma GCCs, Sood believed that unless there is a change at the core tech platform, one cannot accrue the benefits.