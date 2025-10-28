Sattva Group and Innovalus launch integrated GCC platform

Sattva Group, a real estate and infrastructure developer, has, in partnership with Innovalus, announced the launch of GCCBase, a platform designed to help multinational companies set up and scale global capability centres (GCCs) across India.

According to a statement, GCCBase will deliver a unified, end-to-end ecosystem for global enterprises. Innovalus Group specialises in GCC strategy, setup, and lifecycle management.

India is now a leading destination for GCCs across the world. Despite this momentum, the statement noted that setting up a GCC remains unnecessarily complex, navigating multiple stakeholders across real estate, compliance, talent acquisition, and operational governance. Companies want to focus on innovation, not paperwork. GCCBase aims to bridge this gap by institutionalising the setup process and creating a single, accountable platform that delivers speed, transparency and compliance.

Shivam Agarwal, VP - Strategic Growth, Sattva Group, said, “We’ve built an end-to-end platform that takes you from day zero to full operational maturity with transparency, speed, and governance. For us at Sattva, this is about more than real estate. It’s about building the infrastructure, both physical and institutional, that powers India’s next chapter as a global innovation leader.”

GCCBase also introduced its “Space-to-Scale” platform, a unified model that brings together Grade-A real estate, pod-based GCC delivery, and a data-driven governance layer, all packaged within a single contract, SLA, and dashboard. This integrated structure eliminates the operational friction that global enterprises often face when establishing their India operations, allowing them to focus on business outcomes from day one, it said.

GCCBase will initially focus on high-growth sectors such as technology, banking and financial services, healthcare and engineering, which together account for nearly 70% of India’s GCC footprint. The platform supports enterprises across every stage of their journey, from entity incorporation to operational maturity, ensuring governance, consistency and long-term value creation.