Brands
Discover
Events
Newsletter
More
The Captable
AI Story
SMB Story
HerStory
Social Story
Enterprise Story
YS life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
YSTV
Brands
Resources
Stories
YSTV
Ever had a chat with Siri or Alexa and said "thank you" after they helped you? You’re not alone. That’s AI anthropomorphism in action—when we treat machines like humans. It might sound odd, but it’s something we all do more often than we realise.
Anthropomorphism means giving human traits—like emotions, intentions, or personalities—to non-human things. In AI, this happens when we interact with bots, voice assistants, or robots that feel a little too human. Think of a chatbot that cracks jokes or a robot dog that seems happy to see you.
To make technology more relatable, AI creators add features like friendly voices, informal language, facial expressions (in robots), and a touch of humour. These elements trigger our instinct to treat them like people.
For instance, a chatbot that says, "Oops! My bad" instead of "Error occurred" feels more human.
We’re wired for connection. Our brains are tuned to recognise patterns, emotions, and personalities. When we see or hear something that even slightly resembles a human trait, we connect.
Also, anthropomorphism makes tech feel less intimidating. A friendly assistant is easier to talk to than a cold machine.
This is the simplest form. AI behaves politely—saying "thank you" or "you're welcome"—to create a basic social interaction. Think of a voice assistant that responds kindly even if you’re blunt. It feels nice, but there's no deep interaction.
Here, AI gives you feedback to influence behaviour. It supports you with compliments, boosts your morale, or offers subtle guidance. Fitness apps that cheer you on or learning platforms that say "great job!" are good examples. The AI seems supportive and engaged.
This degree adds more depth. AI takes on a role—maybe as a coach, a guide, or even a storyteller. It's not just reactive, but plays a part in a narrative or task. These systems have character, backstory, and style, which makes them feel more human.
At this level, AI aims to be emotionally supportive. It holds conversations, remembers past chats, and mimics empathy. Think Replika or AI therapists. The bond can feel real, but it’s still a simulation. This level raises the most ethical questions because it can blur the line between tech and a true emotional connection.
AI companions like ElliQ are being used to support elderly patients by engaging them in friendly conversations, reminding them to take medication, or suggesting wellness tips. They act like caring friends rather than machines.
Platforms like Duolingo use animated characters and positive reinforcement—"Great job! You're on fire today!"—to keep learners motivated. These characters feel like personal tutors, even though they're algorithms.
In online shopping, AI is your new best shopping buddy. Chatbots that help you find products talk like friendly salespeople. Product recommendation engines remember your choices and "understand" your taste. It feels personal—because it's designed to. This builds trust and increases sales.
It’s not all smoke and mirrors. Giving AI a human touch can:
Here’s the twist—overdoing the human traits in AI can give users the wrong impression. Users might think AI understands them like a person does, which isn’t true. That illusion can lead to overtrust, data privacy concerns, or emotional dependency.
There’s also a slight difference between convenience and manipulation.
In Japan, robots are often seen as companions. Popular media, like anime, have long depicted friendly robots, making people more open to forming emotional connections with machines. It’s common to see robot pets in Japanese homes or AI receptionists in hotels.
In South Korea and China, there’s also growing acceptance of anthropomorphic AI, especially in education and elder care. AI-powered tutors and therapy bots are widely used, and people don’t mind if they sound or act human.
In contrast, Western cultures—especially in Europe and North America—tend to approach anthropomorphic AI more cautiously. While people might enjoy Siri or Alexa’s quirks, there’s more emphasis on maintaining clear boundaries between humans and machines. Ethical concerns, such as manipulation or loss of privacy, are discussed more openly.
Even language plays a role. For example, German tends to use neutral pronouns for machines, while Japanese might use more affectionate terms. These cultural lenses shape how people perceive and interact with AI across the globe.
It can be. Giving AI human-like traits may lead people to trust or rely on it more than they should.
Yes. It can mislead users, blur responsibility, and raise issues around consent, manipulation, and accountability.
Absolutely. It helps set clearer expectations, encourages responsible use, and prevents emotional overattachment to machines.