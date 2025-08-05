What is Cache? Different Types and Process of Deletion

Introduction

What is Cache?

A cache is a high-speed, temporary storage layer that stores copies of frequently accessed data, files, or computations. It enables faster data retrieval by reducing the need to repeatedly access the original, slower data source, such as a hard drive, database, or remote server. Caching is used in computer systems, applications, and web services to enhance performance and efficiency.

How Does Caching Work?

Caching is a performance-enhancing technique used by websites, applications, and devices to store frequently accessed data locally. When you visit a website or use an app, certain resources—such as images, stylesheets, JavaScript files, or even login tokens—are temporarily saved in your device’s memory or browser cache. These stored elements help the system remember key parts of the experience.

The next time you return to that same website or app, your device checks the cache first before reaching out to the server. If the required file is already available locally and hasn’t changed, it loads instantly from the cache instead of downloading it again. This greatly reduces load time, saves bandwidth, and lightens the server’s workload.

By minimising the need to re-fetch unchanged content, caching ensures faster access, lower data consumption, and a smoother, more efficient user experience. It’s especially crucial for high-traffic platforms and mobile apps, where speed and responsiveness directly impact user satisfaction.

Why Is Caching Important?

Faster Website Loading

With caching, a browser can retrieve these elements locally, making the page load significantly faster. This is especially useful for users with slower internet connections or when visiting the same website repeatedly.

Reduces Server Load

Caching helps offload repetitive tasks by handling requests from temporary storage instead of the main server. This reduces the number of direct hits to the server, lowers operational strain, and can cut down hosting costs over time.

Improves User Experience

Speed directly impacts how users perceive a digital experience. A website that loads quickly feels smoother and more professional. By minimising wait times and keeping interactions seamless, caching makes technology feel more responsive and user-friendly.

10 Types of Cache

1. Browser Cache

When you visit a website, your browser saves certain files like images, JavaScript, and CSS stylesheets. This storage is called the browser cache. By keeping these files locally on your device, your browser doesn’t need to download them again the next time you visit the site. This speeds up loading times and reduces internet data usage.

2. Web Cache (CDN)

A web cache, often powered by a content delivery network (CDN), stores web content like images, videos, and pages on servers located around the world. When users access the website, the CDN serves content from the nearest server instead of the original host. This reduces latency and makes websites load faster for users globally.

3. Application Cache

Applications, especially mobile and desktop apps, use their own internal cache to store frequently accessed information. This could include user settings, offline content, or recently viewed data. By doing so, the app opens faster and can work even without an active internet connection.

4. Database Cache

Databases often need to run the same queries repeatedly. A database cache stores the results of these queries, so the system doesn’t have to compute them again. This reduces database load and speeds up data retrieval for users, particularly in complex or high-traffic systems.

5. CPU Cache (L1, L2, L3)

A CPU cache is a small, ultra-fast memory storage built into the processor itself. It stores frequently used instructions and data so the CPU can access them instantly without waiting for the main memory. L1 is the smallest and fastest, while L2 and L3 offer larger storage at slightly slower speeds but are still faster than accessing RAM.

6. Disk Cache

Disk caching speeds up file access on hard drives or solid-state drives (SSDs). It temporarily holds recently or frequently used files so the operating system doesn’t need to access the disk directly every time. This improves performance in tasks like opening files, loading programs, and booting the system.

7. DNS Cache

Every time you visit a website, your device converts the web address (like www.example.com) into an IP address using a Domain Name System (DNS). A DNS cache stores these mappings locally so your device doesn’t have to request the information again. This makes future visits to the same site faster.

8. Object Cache

In programming and web development, object caching stores data objects, like user profiles, shopping cart items, or recent posts, in memory. This avoids repetitive processing or database queries and speeds up dynamic websites and apps.

9. Page Cache

Page caching involves storing an entire HTML page after it’s been generated by the server. When someone visits the same page again, the system delivers the saved version instead of rebuilding it. This method significantly reduces server work and speeds up load times.

10. HTML Cache

HTML caching specifically targets the static parts of a web page, like headers, footers, and common sections. These parts are saved and reused to reduce the load on content management systems or backend servers. It’s particularly useful for sites with a high volume of visitors but little content change.

How to Clear Cached Data

Clearing Browser Cache

Web browsers like Chrome, Firefox, Safari, and Edge store copies of websites you visit, including images, text, and code. This makes pages load faster when you return, but sometimes, it can also load outdated content or cause bugs.

To clear it:

Open your browser settings and look for sections labelled “Privacy,” “Security,” or “History.” There, you’ll find an option like “Clear browsing data” or “Clear cache.”

Clearing App Cache on Mobile

On Android: Go to Settings > Apps > Select the app > Storage > Tap “Clear Cache.”

On iPhones: There isn’t a direct “clear cache” button for all apps. Some apps offer the option inside their own settings. Otherwise, deleting and reinstalling the app is the easiest way to clear its cache.

System Cache Cleanup

On Windows: Use the built-in Disk Cleanup tool. Search for “Disk Cleanup” in the start menu, choose the drive, and check options like “Temporary files” or “System cache” before cleaning.

On macOS: Use the Finder to go to the Library folder, then navigate to Caches. You can manually delete folders or use built-in tools like “Storage Management” or third-party apps like CleanMyMac for a safer cleanup.

On Android and iOS: System cache is generally cleared during a restart or with system update cycles. For deeper cleaning, some Android phones have a dedicated “Storage” section in Settings with a “Free up space” tool.

FAQs on Cache

What is cache in computing?

Cache is a temporary storage area that holds frequently accessed data to help computers and apps load faster.

What's the difference between cache and memory? Cache is a small, high-speed memory used for quick access to recent data, while system memory (RAM) stores active processes and programs more broadly.

Why is cache important for computer performance? Cache speeds up data retrieval, reduces load times, and improves overall performance by minimising repeated access to slower storage.

What is browser cache vs system cache? Browser cache stores website elements like images and scripts for faster page loads, while system cache handles frequently used files or instructions at the OS or hardware level.

What is the difference between cache and cookies? Cache stores site resources for performance, while cookies store user-specific data like login status or preferences for personalisation and tracking.

Does cache store personal information? Cache may store some personal data temporarily, such as login sessions or form entries, but it’s typically not used for long-term storage of sensitive information.