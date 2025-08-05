Brands
A cookie is a small piece of data that a website saves on your computer or phone when you visit. It helps the site remember who you are, what you’ve done there, and what your preferences are, like login details or language settings. This makes your experience smoother the next time you visit, as the site can pick up right where you left off.
When you go to a website, it gives your browser a small digital note called a cookie. Your browser keeps this note and sends it back to the website the next time you visit.
Cookies can store things like:
H3: 1. First-Party Cookies
The website you're on creates these. They help the site remember things like if you're logged in, your language choice, or other settings you prefer. They are generally considered safe and essential.
H3: 2. Third-Party Cookies
These come from other domains (like ad networks) embedded in the site. They track your behaviour across multiple websites. They are often used for targeting and retargeting ads.
These are like very short-term notes that only stick around while you're actively using your browser. They help your website remember things briefly, like what you typed in a form or if you're logged in. Once you close your browser, they're gone.
Unlike some other data, these cookies stick around on your device even after you close your browser. They're used to remember things like your login or to track your activity over time, and they have a set date when they expire.
These are only sent over encrypted HTTPS connections. They help prevent data from being intercepted during transmission. They keep your personal information safer and are often used for things like signing in.
These cookies can’t be accessed by JavaScript. They add an extra layer of security against cross-site scripting (XSS). Commonly used for storing session identifiers.
These govern when cookies can be used by websites other than the one you're currently on.
They help reduce the risk of cross-site request forgery (CSRF). Settings include Strict, Lax, or None for different behaviors.
Cookies are mostly safe and don't contain malware or have access to personal files on your device. They’re just tiny bits of text stored in your browser to help websites function better. However, concerns arise with tracking cookies, especially when used without your clear consent. Third-party cookies, in particular, can follow your online behaviour across sites. That’s why understanding and managing your cookie settings is a smart move for privacy.
Allow If:
Block If:
A cookie is a small text file that websites store on your device to remember information about you, like login details or shopping cart contents.
Generally, it's safe to accept cookies from trusted websites, as they are essential for many site functionalities. However, be cautious with unknown or suspicious sites.
Browser cookies are neither inherently good nor bad; they are tools that enhance user experience but can also be used for tracking, which some find intrusive.
If you reject cookies, some website features might not work correctly, and you might have a less personalised browsing experience.
Cookies track you by storing unique identifiers and information about your browsing activities on a specific website, which can then be read by that site on future visits.
Yes, you can delete cookies through your browser settings, which can help clear your browsing data and potentially enhance privacy.
The term "cookie" comes from "magic cookie," a computing term for a small piece of data passed between programs, without the program itself understanding its content.
Cookies primarily track your activity on the specific website that placed them; they generally cannot directly access your overall search history across different sites.
Google uses cookies to personalise ads, remember your preferences, and improve its services by understanding how users interact with its products.
You can stop cookies from tracking you by adjusting your browser's privacy settings to block or limit them, or by using browser extensions designed for privacy protection.