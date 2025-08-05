Brands
Copyright is a legal right that gives the creator of an original work the power to control how it is used. This includes who can copy, share, or change it. The main goal is to protect creators. It ensures they benefit from their hard work and ideas.
Copyright protection starts the moment you create something original and fix it in a tangible form—like writing it down, saving it digitally, or recording it. You don’t need to register it for the protection to begin, although registration offers additional legal benefits.
As the copyright holder, you have the exclusive right to reproduce, distribute, display, perform, and adapt your work. You can also license these rights to others, or legally stop them if they use your work without permission.
Copyright gives creators several exclusive rights over their work. These include the right to reproduce the work (make copies), distribute it (sell or share), publicly perform it (like in a play or concert), display it (in an exhibition or online), and create derivative works (like adaptations or sequels). These rights help creators maintain control over how their work is used and allow them to earn recognition or money from it.
|Feature
|Copyright
|Patent
|Trademark
|Protects
|Original creations
|New inventions
|Brand names/logos
|Duration
|Life of author + 70 yrs
|20 years from filing
|As long as in use
|Registration Required
|No(but recommended)
|Yes
|Yes
|Example
|A novel
|A new machine
|Nike swoosh
When we talk about a work being "original" for copyright purposes, it simply means a couple of things:
The subject matter must fall into a category of "works of authorship" typically protected by copyright. These categories commonly include:
Your work needs to be "captured." It has to be written down, recorded, saved on a computer, painted on a canvas, or put into some physical or digital form that lasts. You can't copyright an idea you're just thinking about or a song you're making up on the spot unless you write it down or record it.
Examples include:
H3: Step 2: Complete Your Work and Fix It: Your work needs to be finished (or substantially finished) and exist in a physical or digital form. This is called "fixation."
For a book, it means it's written down, typed on a computer, or printed. For a song, it's recorded or written as sheet music
H3: Step 3: Identify Your Copyright Office (Country Specific): Copyright registration is typically done through a national government office. In India, this is the Copyright Office, under the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry.
Step 4: Prepare Your Application Form: This is usually an online form, but sometimes paper forms are available. You'll need to provide details about:
H3: Step 6: Pay the Fee and Submit your application : There's always a government filing fee associated with copyright registration. Once you've filled out the form, prepared your deposit, and are ready to pay, you'll submit everything.
H3: Step 7: Wait for Confirmation/Certificate: After you submit, there will be a processing period. This can take several weeks or even months, depending on the volume of applications the office receives.
Copyright is a legal right that lets creators control how their original work is used by others.
A novel, a song, or a movie is protected by copyright as soon as it's created and recorded.
Yes, copyright can be sold or transferred to someone else through a legal agreement.
You automatically get copyright when you create something original, but registering it officially may cost money.
Copyright protects creative works like books or music, while a trademark protects brand names, logos, and slogans.