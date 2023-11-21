Catalogue Why Is Decentralisation Gaining Momentum These Days?

Decentralisation in blockchain refers to the distribution of authority and control across a network of nodes or participants, rather than relying on a central authority, such as a government or a single organisation.

A key feature of blockchain technology is decentralisation, which offers several advantages, including security, transparency, and resilience. Depending on their specific use cases and goals, different blockchain projects may strike different balances between decentralisation and scalability.

Why Is Decentralisation Gaining Momentum These Days?

Several significant trends and factors have driven the spread of decentralisation across various industries in recent years. Here are some key reasons why decentralisation is on the rise:

Trust in Centralised Institutions Eroding: Many parts of the world have seen their trust in centralised institutions eroded. People are seeking alternatives that don't rely on centralised authorities because of scandals, data breaches, and perceived abuses of power.

Desire for Privacy: Individuals are increasingly concerned about their online privacy in the age of digital surveillance and data collection. In addition to privacy-focused cryptocurrencies and decentralised identity systems, decentralised technologies allow users to control their personal data and maintain their privacy.

Financial Inclusion: Decentralised finance (DeFi) is opening up access to financial services for people who are unbanked or underbanked. Decentralised lending, borrowing, and trading platforms enable users worldwide to participate in the global financial system without relying on traditional banks.

Ownership of Digital Assets: The concept of owning and controlling digital assets, such as cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), has gained popularity. Decentralisation allows individuals to have true ownership of these assets without relying on centralised custodians.

Environmental Concerns: In response to environmental concerns related to energy-intensive proof-of-work (PoW) blockchains like Bitcoin, there is increasing interest in more energy-efficient and environmentally friendly blockchain solutions, which may lead to a shift toward greater decentralisation in certain networks.

Globalisation and Cross-Border Transactions: Globalisation has increased the need for cross-border transactions and collaboration. Decentralised blockchain networks enable frictionless cross-border payments, supply chain tracking, and trade.

Advantages of Decentralisation

Resilience and Redundancy

Decentralised systems are less susceptible to single points of failure. If one component fails or is compromised, the network can continue to operate with other nodes or participants.

This resilience makes decentralised systems highly reliable and available.

Improved Security

Decentralisation enhances security by distributing data and control across multiple nodes or participants. It becomes more challenging for malicious actors to manipulate or compromise the system. Blockchain, for example, is renowned for its security features due to its decentralised nature.

Censorship Resistance

Decentralisation reduces the risk of censorship by avoiding reliance on a central authority. Information and transactions can flow freely without interference from a single governing entity. When freedom of expression is at stake, this is especially valuable.

Privacy

It is possible to share sensitive information and facilitate transactions in some decentralised systems without disclosing it to third parties. This is a major benefit of decentralisation networks.

Disadvantages of Decentralisation

Blockchain technology offers several advantages, but also some disadvantages and challenges due to its decentralisation.

Scalability Issues

Decentralised networks, particularly those using Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanisms, can face scalability challenges. Network performance can be affected by the number of transactions and participants, which can lead to congestion and higher fees.

Energy Consumption

Some decentralised blockchains, especially PoW-based networks like Bitcoin, consume significant amounts of energy due to the computational power required for mining. This energy consumption has raised environmental concerns.

Complexity

Decentralised systems tend to be more complex to set up and maintain compared to centralised systems. Developing and operating a distributed ledger system may be more challenging thanks to consensus mechanisms, peer-to-peer communication, and distributed ledger management.