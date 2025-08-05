Brands
HTML (Hyper Text Markup Language) is the code we use to build web pages. It tells your browser how to display text, images, and other content so you can see it on the internet. It uses a system of tags to define elements such as text, images, links, and multimedia, allowing web browsers to display and format information correctly. HTML forms the backbone of all websites and works in combination with CSS and JavaScript to create fully functional and visually appealing webpages.
Many tags can include attributes, which add extra details or settings. Attributes appear inside the opening tag and look like name="value".
For example: <img src="cat.jpg" alt="A cute cat" width="300" />
In short, tags tell the browser what kind of content something is, and attributes give it more detail.
Platform Independence
HTML is not tied to any one device or operating system. Whether someone is using a Windows computer, a MacBook, an Android phone, or an iPad, HTML pages can be opened easily on all of them. As long as there’s a web browser- like Chrome, Firefox, or Safari- the page will work. This makes HTML an ideal choice for building websites that reach a wide audience without needing any extra software or installation.
Multimedia Support
HTML isn't limited to text; it lets you add other content to a webpage. You can insert images, videos, and audio files using simple tags. Want to play a song or show a video? You can do that directly inside the page without any special plugins. For example, using the or tag, you can stream content smoothly. HTML even supports embedding content from platforms like YouTube or SoundCloud with just a few lines of code, making the web more interactive and engaging.
H3:Browser Compatibility
HTML is supported by all major browsers across different platforms. Whether your users prefer Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Apple Safari, Microsoft Edge, or even older browsers like Internet Explorer, HTML content will display correctly. This means developers don’t need to worry about building different versions of a website for different browsers. It simplifies development and ensures a consistent user experience for everyone.
HTML works hand-in-hand with other web technologies. While HTML defines the structure of the content, CSS (Cascading Style Sheets) controls the appearance, like colours, fonts, and layout. JavaScript adds behaviour and interactivity, like image sliders, forms, and dynamic updates. Together, HTML, CSS, and JavaScript create powerful, modern websites. HTML is like the foundation of a house, CSS is the paint and furniture, and JavaScript is the electricity and appliances that make everything come alive.
|Feature
|HTML (HyperText Markup Language)
|XML (eXtensible Markup Language)
|Purpose
|Designed to display data and format web pages
|Designed to store, transport, and organise data
|Focus
|Focuses on presentation and layout
|Focuses on the structure and meaning of data
|Tags
|Uses predefined tags like <p>, <h1>, <img>
|Allows users to define their own custom tags
|Syntax Rules
|Less strict; browsers can handle small errors
|Very strict; every tag must be properly opened and closed
|Error Handling
|Errors are often ignored by browsers
|Errors can break the entire XML document
|Display
|Intended for visual display in web browsers
|Not meant for display; used by software and applications
|Data Transport
|Not ideal for carrying data between systems
|Commonly used for data exchange between programs
|Compatibility
|Works only with browsers
|Works with browsers and data-handling software
|Readability
|Easier to read for non-technical users
|More technical and used by developers for data handling
|Integration
|Works with CSS and JavaScript to build full websites
|Often used with other languages like JSON, Java, or APIs