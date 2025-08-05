What is an IPO? Its Types And Application Process

Introduction

What is an IPO?

An Initial Public Offering (IPO) marks the pivotal moment when a company, previously held privately by a select group of founders, employees, and early investors, decides to transition into public ownership. This "going public" is achieved by offering its shares to the general public for the very first time, typically through a stock exchange. This transformation makes its stock available for trading on a recognised stock exchange, fundamentally changing its legal and financial structure. This move not only provides the company with significant new funding opportunities but also subjects it to increased public scrutiny and regulatory requirements.

Why are IPOs important?

IPOs allow companies to raise large amounts of money from the public by selling ownership stakes in the form of shares. With this financial support, companies can fuel their growth, innovate with new products, or break into new markets. At the same time, IPOs give regular investors a unique opportunity to buy into promising companies early and become shareholders, sharing in the profits and future growth of the business.

5 Types of IPOs

1. Fixed Price Offering

With a fixed price offering, the company decides on the share price beforehand. This price is made public in the offer document, and all investors know what they will be paying. The demand for the shares is only known after the issue is closed. It's a simple and understandable method, especially for everyday investors. However, the company bears the risk of overpricing or underpricing its shares due to fixed valuation.

2. Book Building Offering

In a book building offering, a company tells investors a price range for its shares, and then investors get to bid within that range. For example, if the band is set between ₹100 to ₹120, investors place bids indicating how many shares they want and at what price within that range. Based on the bids received, the final price is determined this is known as price discovery. Book building is considered more market-driven and efficient because it reflects actual demand. It also provides flexibility to the company and better allocation of shares based on investor interest.

3. Hybrid Offering

A hybrid offering combines elements of both fixed price and book building methods. A portion of the issue is offered at a fixed price while the remaining shares are offered through the book building process. This approach allows companies to balance simplicity and market responsiveness. It is less common but can be useful when targeting different types of investors.

4. Offer for Sale (OFS)

An OFS is not a traditional IPO but is often used by listed companies or large shareholders to sell their shares to the public. No new stock is made available, meaning no fresh funds go to the company. Instead, the proceeds go to the selling shareholders. It is a quick and transparent way for promoters or institutional investors to exit or reduce their stake.

5. Rights Issue (in comparison)

Though not an IPO, a rights issue involves offering additional shares to existing shareholders at a discounted rate. It serves a similar capital-raising purpose but doesn't involve listing for the first time. This mechanism allows the company to secure funds from its current investor base without undergoing the complex and costly process of a new public listing. For first-time investors, it's crucial to understand this difference, as a rights issue isn't an opportunity to invest in a company for the first time, but rather an option for current owners to increase their stake.

7 Steps of an IPO Process

Step 1: Appointment of Advisors

Kicking off an IPO means first bringing on board financial and legal experts. These include merchant bankers, underwriters, legal consultants, and auditors. They provide guidance, prepare documentation, and ensure that the company complies with legal and financial norms.

Step 2: Regulatory Filings

The company then prepares and submits the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) to the regulatory body, such as SEBI in India. This document provides a comprehensive look at the company, covering its finances, how it operates, potential risks, and what it plans to do with the money it raises. It is reviewed by regulators before final approval.

Step 3: Due Diligence and Documentation

A thorough due diligence process follows. Auditors, lawyers, and investment bankers examine the company’s books, contracts, and legal standings. This ensures there are no hidden risks and that all material information is disclosed transparently to potential investors.

Step 4: Marketing and Roadshows

Once regulatory approval is received, the company conducts marketing activities, including roadshows. Company executives travel to meet with various investors, from major firms to individual buyers, to showcase the company's potential and explain its direction. This builds interest and trust among potential investors.

Step 5: Pricing and Bidding

Depending on the IPO type, either a fixed price is announced or a bidding process begins within a given price band. Book building is a process where investors submit offers, specifying both the quantity of shares they wish to purchase and the price they are prepared to offer per share. The final issue price is based on demand and investor appetite.

Step 6: Allocation of Shares

After the bidding window closes, shares are allotted based on regulatory guidelines. A portion is reserved for retail investors, institutional buyers, and company employees. The allocation process ensures fair and transparent distribution of shares.

Step 7: Listing on Stock Exchange

Once shares are allocated, the company lists its stock on public exchanges like NSE or BSE. On the listing day, a company's shares become available for anyone to buy and sell, completing its transformation into a publicly traded company.

Key Considerations Before Buying an IPO

Understand the business model: Make sure you know how the company earns money and what sets it apart from others.

Review the financials: Look at revenue, profit, and debt. A strong balance sheet is a good sign.

Check the promoter background: The promoters’ experience and past record can hint at how well the company might do.

Analyse the valuation: Compare the IPO price with peers in the same sector. An overpriced IPO may not give good returns.

Look at peer comparison: See how similar companies are doing in the market. It helps to judge the company’s potential.

FAQs on IPO

What is an IPO in simple terms?

An IPO (Initial Public Offering) is when a privately owned company sells its shares to the public for the very first time, becoming a publicly traded company.

What is the difference between IPO and stock?

An IPO is the event of a company first offering its shares, while "stock" refers to the actual shares of ownership in a company, which can be bought and sold after the IPO.

Is it good to invest in IPO?

Investing in an IPO can offer high returns but also carries significant risks, as the company's future performance as a public entity is uncertain.

How long does the IPO process take?

The IPO process typically takes anywhere from 6 to 12 months, though it can vary significantly based on market conditions and regulatory approvals.

When can you sell IPO shares after listing?

Generally, you can sell IPO shares as soon as they are listed and begin trading on the stock exchange, though some investors may face lock-up periods.

What is grey market premium in IPO?

Grey Market Premium (GMP) is the unofficial price at which IPO shares trade before they are officially listed, indicating potential listing gains or losses.

What is the difference between IPO and FPO?

An IPO is the first time a company sells shares to the public, whereas an FPO (Further Public Offering) is when an already listed company issues new shares to the public.

What are the listing requirements for IPO?

Listing requirements for an IPO typically include meeting minimum financial thresholds, having a certain number of public shareholders, and adhering to regulatory disclosures set by the exchange.

How long does SEBI take to approve an IPO?

SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India) typically takes 30-45 days to provide observations on an IPO draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) after it's filed, assuming no major queries.

What is the cooling-off period for IPO?

The cooling-off period refers to a mandatory waiting period after an IPO document is filed, during which the company cannot market the shares, allowing investors time to review the offer.