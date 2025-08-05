Brands
Linux is an open-source operating system, similar to Windows or macOS. It's the core software that allows your computer's hardware and other programs to work together. What makes Linux different is that it's open-source, meaning anyone can use it for free, modify it, or share it with others.
Linux is often compared with Windows and macOS. While Windows is used mostly on personal computers and macOS on Apple devices, Linux powers a wide range of devices—from smartphones and TVs to web servers and satellites. It's known for being lightweight, stable, and secure.
Linux is chosen by many for its strong features and practical advantages:
Different distributions or distros are built for different purposes, from beginner-friendly environments to advanced developer tools.
User-friendly and great for beginners. It offers a simple interface, large community support, and access to thousands of software packages. From homes to schools to offices, it's a popular choice for general computer use.
A modern distro with cutting-edge features, Fedora is known for its fast development cycle and strong focus on innovation. It receives frequent updates and often serves as a testing ground for new Linux technologies before they are adopted by other distributions. Developers and tech enthusiasts use it to stay on top of the latest advancements, experiment with bleeding-edge software, and contribute to the broader Linux ecosystem.
Known for stability and reliability. Think of it as the starting point for many distros, Ubuntu being one of them. It is ideal for servers and critical systems where uptime is essential.
Highly customisable and ideal for advanced users who want full control. It follows a rolling release model, meaning you always have the latest software. Arch is favoured by users who prefer building their systems from the ground up.
Beginners should try Ubuntu or Linux Mint. Developers may prefer Fedora or Arch. Servers often use Debian or CentOS for their reliability.
Each layer has its own function, working together to support hardware operations and user applications.
Think of Kernel space as the operating system's brain and control centre. It's the super-privileged part that directly talks to your computer's hardware (like the processor, memory, and any connected devices). It's constantly working behind the scenes to manage everything, making sure programs run smoothly, allocating resources, and keeping the system secure.
User space is where all your applications and programs live. It's the part of the system you directly interact with, whether you're browsing the web, writing a document, or playing a game. These programs don't directly control the hardware; instead, they ask the "brain" (Kernel space) to do things for them, like opening a file or sending data over the internet.
Linux is an open-source operating system used to run servers, desktops, and embedded systems. It's known for stability and flexibility.
Yes, Linux is free to download, install, and use. Most distributions are open-source with no cost involved.
Linux is open-source and customisable, while Windows is proprietary and closed-source. Linux offers more control to users.
Yes, some distributions like Ubuntu and Linux Mint are very beginner-friendly with easy interfaces.
Choose Ubuntu or Mint if you're new. Developers may prefer Fedora or Arch. Servers often run Debian or CentOS.
Generally, yes. Linux has fewer viruses and stronger permission controls, making it more secure by design.
Linux supports many programming languages, has powerful tools, and encourages automation and customisation.
It has a learning curve, especially the command line, but many tutorials and communities help ease the process.