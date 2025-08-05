What is a Trademark? Functions, Types and Protection Rights

Introduction

What Is Trademark?

A trademark is a legally recognised sign, word, phrase, logo, symbol, design, or a combination of these elements that distinguishes the goods or services of one business from those of others. It serves as a unique identifier, helping consumers recognise and associate certain qualities—such as origin, consistency, or trust—with a specific brand. Trademarks are essential to building brand identity and customer loyalty in competitive markets. The protection granted under intellectual property laws allows the owner to prevent others from using identical or confusingly similar marks without permission.

How Does a Trademark Work?

A trademark acts like a badge of origin. It tells consumers who made the product or is behind the service. This legal identity helps businesses stand out. Customers trust known brands more. Trademarks build that trust. They help people choose between competing products by recognising symbols they already like.

Why Is a Trademark Important?

Brand Protection: A trademark prevents others from copying or using your brand name, logo, or symbol. It legally protects what makes your brand unique.

Business Asset: Trademarks are valuable business assets. They can be bought, sold, licensed, or used as security in business deals.

Competitive Advantage: When customers recognise and prefer your brand, it gives you an edge in the market. A trademark helps keep that advantage.

What Can Be Trademarked?

Words and Names

You can trademark brand names, product names, and taglines. For example, "Coca-Cola" and "Just Do It." Trademarks can also cover the names of services like "Google Search" or "Uber Eats." These help consumers quickly identify your business from competitors.

Logos and Symbols

Logos are visual shortcuts to your brand. Think of the Apple logo or Nike swoosh. These are instantly recognisable and can be protected to prevent misuse. Even simple geometric shapes or stylised fonts can be trademarked if they are distinctive.

Sounds, Colours, and Scents

Some brands use unique sounds like the Intel jingle or the MGM lion's roar. Certain shades of colours like Tiffany Blue or Cadbury Purple are also protected. In rare cases, even scents can be trademarked, such as the floral fragrance of a sewing thread. However, these require strong proof of distinctiveness and association with the brand.

3 Key Functions of a Trademark

1. Identifies Origin

Trademarks tell customers where the product or service came from. This helps people quickly associate the item with the business that made it. A familiar brand name on packaging builds instant recognition and credibility.

2. Ensures Quality

A trademark often signals a certain level of quality. People expect the same experience every time. When customers see a trusted brand, they believe in its reliability and performance, whether it's a bar of soap or a mobile phone.

3. Creates Brand Image

Trademarks help shape the brand's reputation and image in customers' minds. Over time, a trademark becomes more than just a logo or name; it stands for the values, personality, and promise of the brand. For instance, the Mercedes-Benz logo speaks of luxury and engineering excellence.

4 Types of Trademarks

1. Product Marks

Used on goods or products sold in the market. These trademarks help consumers identify the manufacturer of the product. For example, the 'Nestlé' mark on a chocolate bar signifies its origin and assures quality.

2. Service Marks

Used to identify services rather than physical products. For instance, 'Airbnb' is a service mark representing a platform that connects hosts and guests. These are common in sectors like hospitality, banking, and education.

3. Certification Marks

These confirm that a product meets certain standards. For example, the ISI mark certifies that an electrical appliance meets Indian safety standards. Certification marks are issued by recognised authorities and assure buyers of quality and compliance.

4. Collective Marks

Used by members of an organisation to show group ownership. These marks are used by associations or cooperatives to signify that the user belongs to a collective. For example, the 'CA' logo used by members of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Copyright vs Patents vs Trademarks

Feature Copyright Patent Trademark Protects Original creations New inventions Brand names/logos Duration Life of author + 70 yrs 20 years from filing As long as in use Registration Required No(but recommended) Yes Yes Example A novel A new machine Nike swoosh

Trademark Symbols in India

Symbol Meaning Use Case TM (Trademark) Used for an unregistered trademark. Indicates a claim over the brand name or logo. Commonly used when the trademark application is pending or when registration is not yet granted. SM (Service Mark) Used for services. Indicates a claim over a service-related brand. Typically used by businesses offering services like banking, consulting, or hospitality. ® (Registered Trademark) Indicates the trademark is officially registered and legally protected. Used only after the trademark is registered with the relevant authority, such as the Indian Trademark Office.

Valuing a Trademark

Trademarks hold real business value and are often considered one of the most significant intangible assets a company can own. One major factor is brand equity. A strong trademark builds emotional value by creating a connection with customers. It fosters trust, encourages repeat business, and contributes to the overall perception of the brand.

Market positioning is another essential function. A well-known trademark helps position a business in the minds of consumers, whether as a luxury brand, an affordable option, or an eco-conscious company. It supports marketing strategies and influences consumer choices.

Finally, trademarks can be monetised through licensing. Well-established brands like McDonald's, Disney, or Coca-Cola often license their names, logos, or characters to other companies, generating significant revenue. This helps the brand expand its reach while maintaining control over how it is used.

Trademark Protections

Legal Enforcement

A registered trademark gives you the exclusive right to use your mark for specific goods or services. If someone uses your mark without your permission, you can take legal action against them. This can include sending cease-and-desist notices, filing infringement suits, and claiming damages in court. Legal enforcement ensures your brand stays protected and maintains its market reputation.

Protection from Infringement

Trademark protection helps stop others from creating confusion in the market. If another business uses a name, logo, or design similar to yours, it can mislead customers. Strong trademark laws help prevent this by allowing the original owner to take timely action. Protection also covers cases of look-alike packaging, sound-alike names, and misleading visual branding.

Global Treaties and Agreements

Several international treaties help businesses protect their trademarks beyond national borders. Agreements like the Madrid Protocol allow you to register your trademark in multiple countries through a single application. Treaties such as the Paris Convention also ensure that your rights are respected globally and give priority to your home registration when filing abroad. This is especially useful for businesses planning to expand internationally.

Procedure for Registering a Trademark in India

Trademark Search: Begin by checking if the trademark is already in use by someone else. Filing Application: Submit the application online via the IP India website or at the appropriate registry office. Examination and Objection: The Trademark Office examines the application and may raise objections based on existing laws or trademarks. Publication and Opposition: If the application passes examination, it gets published in the Trademark Journal. There is a 4-month window for others to oppose it. Registration and Renewal: If no opposition is raised or all objections are resolved, the trademark is registered. It must be renewed every 10 years to stay valid.

Examples of Trademarks

Here are some common types of trademarks along with well-known examples:

Amul : The brand name "Amul" is a registered word mark representing dairy products in India.

: The brand name "Amul" is a registered word mark representing dairy products in India. Google : The name "Google" is trademarked globally for its search engine and tech services.

: The name "Google" is trademarked globally for its search engine and tech services. Tata : The 'T' symbol is a registered logo mark representing the Tata Group and its various product lines.

: The 'T' symbol is a registered logo mark representing the Tata Group and its various product lines. Nike : The swoosh symbol is a globally recognised logo mark representing the Nike brand.

: The swoosh symbol is a globally recognised logo mark representing the Nike brand. Airtel : Airtel uses a combination mark that includes both its name and a distinctive curved wave design.

: Airtel uses a combination mark that includes both its name and a distinctive curved wave design. McDonald's : The golden arches combined with the name form a powerful combination mark.

: The golden arches combined with the name form a powerful combination mark. MGM: The lion’s roar at the beginning of MGM films is a famous sound mark.

FAQs on Trademark

What is a trademark in simple words?

A trademark is a special name, logo, or symbol that helps people identify a company’s product or service.

What is the main purpose of a trademark?

Its main purpose is to protect a brand's identity and help customers easily recognise it in the market.

What is the difference between a trademark and a copyright?

A trademark protects brand names and logos, while a copyright protects creative works like books, music, and art.

What is the difference between a trademark and a patent?

A trademark protects branding elements, and a patent protects new inventions or technical solutions.

Why is a trademark important for business?

It builds brand recognition, earns customer trust, and legally protects the business from imitation.

What are the benefits of trademark registration?

Registered trademarks give exclusive legal rights, prevent misuse by others, and add value to your business.

Can a trademark be renewed?

Yes, in India, a trademark can be renewed every 10 years and can be kept active indefinitely with timely renewal.

How long does trademark registration take in India?

The process typically takes 6 to 18 months, depending on objections or opposition during review.