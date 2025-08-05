Brands
Discover
Events
Newsletter
More
The Captable
AI Story
SMB Story
HerStory
Social Story
Enterprise Story
YS life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
YSTV
Brands
Resources
Stories
YSTV
If you're even a little bit into AI, you've probably heard people throwing around the word "transformers." No, not the robot ones! In the world of artificial intelligence, transformers have completely changed the game. They're behind some of the smartest tech you see today, from chatbots to translation apps.
In simple terms, transformers are a type of model architecture used in machine learning. They're built to handle data that comes in sequences, like sentences, without looking at it step-by-step like older models did. Instead, they look at the whole thing at once, kind of like seeing the entire forest instead of staring at one tree.
The real magic happens with something called "attention." It’s like when you're at a party and somehow focus only on your friend's voice, even with all the noise around. Transformers use this trick to focus on the important parts of data.
Transformers have two major parts: encoders and decoders. Encoders take the input (like a sentence) and understand it. Decoders then take that understanding and turn it into an output (like translating it into another language).
Before transformers came along, models struggled with long sentences or remembering things from earlier in the text. Transformers fixed that. They made it possible for AI to understand context better, which is why today's AI sounds way more human.
Let's break it down, piece by piece:
First, transformers turn words into numbers using something called embeddings. This helps the model "understand" the meaning and context behind each word.
Since transformers don't process words in order, they need a way to track the position of each word in a sentence. Positional encoding adds that order information so the model knows who came first, second, third, and so on.
Imagine having several sets of eyes looking at different parts of the data all at once. Multi-head attention lets the transformer focus on multiple relationships between words at the same time, boosting its understanding.
After the attention step, the data moves through a feed-forward neural network that processes each word individually to refine the understanding even further.
It is important to keep learning stable and avoid losing important information. Transformers use tricks like normalisation and residual connections (to shortcut information across layers).
Finally, after all the layers have worked their magic, the output layer makes a prediction—whether that's a translated sentence, a chatbot reply, or something else.
BERT (Bidirectional Encoder Representations from Transformers) reads text both ways—left to right and right to left—which helps it deeply understand the context of words.
GPT (Generative Pre-trained Transformer) focuses on creating text. It reads left to right and is trained to predict the next word, making it great for conversations and storytelling.
T5 (Text-to-Text Transfer Transformer) turns every task into a text format—whether it's translating languages, summarising articles, or answering questions.
RoBERTa (Robustly Optimised BERT Approach) is a beefed-up version of BERT that skips some training shortcuts, making it even more accurate and powerful.
XLNet combines the best parts of BERT and autoregressive models like GPT. It can predict words in any order, leading to a better grasp of language.
ALBERT (A Lite BERT) is a lighter and faster version of BERT, designed to be more efficient without sacrificing too much performance.
DistilBERT is like a mini BERT—smaller, faster, and cheaper to use—but still keeps most of the power for tasks like text classification and summarization.
Before transformers, we used RNNs (Recurrent Neural Networks) and CNNs (Convolutional Neural Networks). RNNs were great at sequences but had short memories. CNNs were better for images. Transformers, on the other hand, see the big picture in one shot, making them faster and better at understanding relationships.
They power chatbots, language translation, and even auto-correct features.
Surprisingly, transformers are now helping machines "see" better, too, improving things like image recognition.
From reading medical records to predicting diseases, transformers are helping doctors and researchers in amazing ways.
Careful data selection and validation are crucial to avoid these issues.