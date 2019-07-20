



Senior Congress leader and three-time former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit passed away on Saturday afternoon at a private hospital here, her family and the party said.

She was 81. Dikshit breathed her last at 3.55 pm at Fortis Escorts hospital, doctors said.

Dixit was president of Delhi Congress. She served as Delhi's chief minister for 15 years from 1998-2013 and also served as the governor of Kerala.

She unsuccessfully fought the recent Lok Sabha elections from the North-East Delhi constituency. She represented New Delhi constituency in Delhi Vidhan Sabha.

Dikshit became an MP for the first time from Kannauj Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh in 1984. She was also a close associate of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi and a minister in his cabinet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday condoled the demise of the senior Congress leader saying she made a noteworthy contribution to Delhi's development.

In a tweet, he offered his condolence to her family and supporters.

"Deeply saddened by the demise of Sheila Dikshit Ji. Blessed with a warm and affable personality, she made a noteworthy contribution to Delhi's development," he said.

"Condolences to her family and supporters. Om Shanti," Modi said.





President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu Saturday expressed sorrow at the demise of former Delhi chief minister Shiela Dikshit, saying her term in office was a period of momentous transformation for the national capital.





Kovind offered condolences to the senior leader's family and associates.





"Sad to hear of the passing of Smt Sheila Dikshit, former chief minister of Delhi and a senior political figure. Her term in office was a period of momentous transformation for the capital for which she will be remembered," he tweeted.





Naidu expressed grief over her demise. "I express my profound sorrow and grief over the demise of former Chief Minister of Delhi, Smt. Sheila Dikshit today. She was a good administrator," Naidu's secretariat tweeted.





West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also expressed her deep grief on the demise of senior Congress leader Shiela Dikshit.

"Deeply saddened at the passing (away) of Sheila Dikshit Ji. When I became MP, she was the Parliamentary Affairs Minister. She always maintained good relations with me. We will all really miss her," Banerjee wrote on her Twitter handle.

Remembering her first meeting with Dikshit after she became an MP for the first time, the Trinamool Congress supremo highlighted the cordial relation she shared with her.







