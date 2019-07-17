EDITIONS
Dell announces its 50 Women Entrepreneur Cities (WE Cities) Index; Bengaluru ranks 43rd and Delhi is at 50

The Dell WE Cities Index highlights that globally some of the barriers women entrepreneurs face are lack of funding, high-cost of living, low representation of women in leadership roles, and the lack of government led-policies that support women.

Tanvi Dubey
17th Jul 2019
Dell Index

Dell Technologies has announced the findings of its Women Entrepreneur Cities (WE Cities) Index. Conducted every two years, the We Cities Index serves as a diagnostic tool for policy makers on how to support women in their business, look at a city’s ability to foster the growth of women-owned businesses.


The WE Cities Index highlights that globally some of the barriers women entrepreneurs face are lack of funding, high-cost of living, low representation of women in leadership roles, and the lack of government led-policies that support women. The rating is based on 71 indicators, and out of these 45 indicators have a gender-based component.


Bangalore ranks 43rd while Delhi is last on the list at 50. According to the 2017 Index, Bengaluru was on rank 40 and Delhi on 49th. Both the cities have declined from their previous positions.


However, the Index claims that overall, all 50 cities have improved on their indicators year on year. 


“Whilst all cities in the Index have improved, the crucial factor is the consistency of this improvement across the different factors that impact women entrepreneurs’ success. The WE Cities Index helps Dell Technologies get closer to our customers and understand the landscape in each city so we are better able to help women entrepreneurs scale their businesses,” said Amit Midha, president of Asia Pacific & Japan, Global Digital Cities at Dell Technologies.


This year San Francisco Bay Area ranks first. It has taken the spot from New York City for showing progress in awarding women entrepreneurs with capital and mentors. Mexico City, which ranked 45th in 2017 has moved to 29th rank this year.


According to the Index, the city increased women in education, at top business schools and in its legislature, and also increased corporate vendor procurement programs and access to capital for women entrepreneurs via crowdfunding campaigns.


Based on the 2017 and the recent 2019 indices, Dell Technologies suggest three policy recommendations called the WE Cities Policy Recommendations and these include support from government and business leaders to help women entrepreneurs thrive in the changing-face of technology, access to human and financial capital, and private and public sectors role in increasing access to local and global networks and markets.

