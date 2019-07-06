Here are the key takeaways on women's empowerment from Economic Survey 2018-19

Among the 149 countries surveyed in the Global Gender Gap Report 2018 by the World Economic Forum, India stood at the 108th position. With very few women holding seats in Parliament and in senior positions across the labour force, and violence against women still a glaring issue, India has a long way to go when it comes to gender equality.





The Economic Survey 2018-19, tabled by Chief Economic Adviser Krishnamurthy Subramanian a day before Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the country’s Budget for this year, addresses some key issues, the progress India has made when it comes to women’s empowerment, and strategies to make further improvements.





India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman





53 percent women own a bank account





From the 15.5 percent reported in 2005-06, the proportion of women across India who own individual bank or savings accounts increased to 53 percent in 2015-16.





84 percent married women part of household decision-making





In 2005-06, it was reported that 76.5 percent of married women exercise decision-making in their households. Ten years later, in 2015-16, the proportion has increased to 84 percent, as stated by the National Family Health Survey - 4.





Increase in agricultural participation





From 11.7 percent in 2005-06, the proportion of women's participation in agriculture has increased to 13.9 percent in 2015-16. It also noted that the concentration of these women is highest among small and marginal farmers, at 28 percent.





Decline in Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR)





The maternal mortality ratio (MMR) across India has decreased from 167 per one lakh live births between 2011-13, to 130 between 2014-16. The number is expected to be reduced to 70 by the year 2030.





Women-centric components in schemes across ministries





The ES 2018-19 stated that 30 ministries or departments have reported exercising schemes including women-centric components, amounting to around five percent - over Rs 1.3 crore - of the total Union Budget.





Gender Budget Cells in progress





Fifty-seven ministries or departments claim to have formed 'Gender Budget Cells' to strengthen and implement gender budgeting processes. Over the past three financial years, over 4,500 government officials have been trained under the Gender Budgeting Scheme.





A few improvement strategies suggested by the survey are:





Changing the title of the Modi government’s Beti Bachao Beti Padhao initiative to BADLAV (Beti Aapki Dhan Lakshmi Aur Vijay Lakshmi), to "increase the contribution of women in the workforce and the economy".





Emphasising on the need for behavioural changes in attitudes towards women.





Simplifying procedures to obtain paperwork, publicising positive norms, making gender rankings public, reinforcing gender norm goals, and implementing appropriate gendered wording.





The Ministry of Women and Child Development (MoWCD) has also adopted ‘Budgeting for Gender Equity’ to ensure that government budgets are planned and prioritised according to the different needs of women.









