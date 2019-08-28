A
Inspiration

India’s first woman DGP Kanchan Chaudhary Bhattacharya passes away

India’s first woman DGP Kanchan Chaudhary Bhattacharya breathed her last on Monday, following a prolonged illness. She is remembered for breaking gender barriers and her excellent service to the country.

Sasha R
28th Aug 2019
Kanchan Chaudhary

Kanchan Chaudhary Bhattacharya

On August 26, Kanchan Chaudhary Bhattacharya, who was India's first woman DGP (Director General of Police), passed away at the age of 72, in Mumbai following a prolonged illness. Breathing her last on Monday night, she is survived by her husband and two daughters.


Born in Himachal Pradesh, Kanchan Chaudhary Bhattacharya was India's second IPS officer after Kiran Bedi, and scripted history in 2004 when she was appointed as the first woman DGP of the country. Assuming her role as DGP, she led the Uttarakhand police force between 2004 and 2007. She had also previously served as an inspector general in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).


During her career which lasted 33 years, she handled some sensitive and difficult cases like the murder of badminton champion Syed Modi, and the Reliance-Bombay Dyeing case.


In 1997, Kanchan was awarded the President's police medal for her distinguished service. She also received the Rajiv Gandhi award for Excellent All-Round Performance. In 2004, she represented India during the Interpol meeting held in Mexico.


Kanchan ventured into politics in 2014, when she was fielded by the party in the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections from the Haridwar parliamentary seat.


Her inspiring life story was also adapted into a television show - Udaan - which aired on Doordarshan in the late 1980s and was directed by her sister, Kavita Chaudhary


On Tuesday, the Uttarakhand Police held a memorial service and observed a two-minute silence to pay their respects to the departed officer. She is remembered by the IPS Association as "an officer with sterling qualities of head and heart, she had an illustrious career, adorned with many firsts and awards."



Kanchan Chaudhary Bhattacharya was a pioneer in the police force who fought gender bias, and continues to serve as an inspiration for many across the country.


Authors
Sasha R

Sasha advocates for mental health, the LGBTQ+ community, feminism and self-love. They want to form a network of safe spaces that everyone can call home someday.

