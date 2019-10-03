A

Melinda Gates pledges $1B to promote gender equality

Philanthropist and businesswoman Melinda Gates said she wanted to see more women making decisions, controlling resources, and shaping policies.

By Rekha Balakrishnan
3rd Oct 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Philanthropist, businesswoman, advocate for women and girls and Co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Melinda Gates on Wednesday committed $1 billion over the next 10 years for gender equality.


In a tweet, quoting from her column in Time, Gates said,



She added, "Too many people — women and men — have worked too hard to get us this far. And there are too many possible solutions we haven’t tried yet. That’s why, over the next ten years, I am committing $1 billion to expanding women’s power and influence in the United States."


She also announced that her company, Pivotal Ventures, would put resources behind new and established partners who are taking diverse approaches to expanding women's power and influence.


She also listed three top priorities - dismantling the barriers to women's professional advancement, fast-tracking women in sectors like technology, media, and public office; and mobilising shareholders, consumers, and employees to amplify external pressure on companies and organizations in need of reform.


In 2000, Melinda Gates and Bill Gates – the Founder and former CEO of Microsoft – launched the Gates Foundation. It is a private foundation with around $38 billion in assets. Based in Seattle, the Foundation has three trustees – Bill, Melinda, and American business magnate Warren Buffet, who also serves as the Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway.


Since its inception, the Foundation has supported a broad range of issues such as education, health, and clean energy research, and also established the Gates Cambridge Scholarships at Cambridge University.


In 2016, the Foundation had pledged $80 million to close gender data gaps and help accelerate progress for women and girls around the world.


In her book The Moment of Lift released this year, Gates talks about the critical need to invest in women. Because, if only you do so, can you lift up a society - an important fact outlined in the book.


(Edited by Megha Reddy)


Also Read

Philanthropist, activist, role model – lessons from the many lives of Melinda Gates


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Rekha Balakrishnan
After 20 years in the Middle East, Rekha is now trying to find her feet in Bengaluru. Passionate about women’s empowerment, mental health, and other social issues, she is excited about new stories waiting to be told.

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Meet the 6 women who are cooking up a storm on Instagram

Rekha Balakrishnan

How a housewife from Haryana became a top Flipkart seller earning Rs 8 lakhs a month

Tenzin Pema

At 23, this woman gave up her 9 to 5 corporate job to travel around the world

Rekha Balakrishnan

India has over 120 women YouTubers with more than 1 million subscribers

Press Trust of India
Daily Capsule
What is SAIF Partners’ investment thesis; Festive sales generate over $1B GMV
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Cricketer Shafali Verma had to disguise as a boy to play cricket in Rohtak

Nirandhi Gowthaman

He always wanted to do something different and I recognised that spark in him, says Madhuri Grover, spouse of BharatPe’s Ashneer Grover

Anjali Sharma

[WATCH] As a cake artist, Joonie Tan combines her love for baking and art

Tanvi Dubey

How this housewife became a top seller on Myntra and made Rs 3.4 Cr this year

Rekha Balakrishnan

I have always shared my husband’s dream and will always support him in every way to realise it, says Yogita Bhalla, spouse of Avishkaar’s Founder Tarun Bhalla

Anjali Sharma

Yoga is like my soulmate and running my passion, says yoga trainer and marathon runner Shruthi Jain

Tanvi Dubey

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Sat Oct 05 2019

Local Startups' Meet Bangalore 2019

Bangalore
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi