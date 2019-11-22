Ngangom Bala Devi officially welcomed for the trials at the Rangers FC. (Source: Rangers FC Website)

Indian women’s national team player Ngangom Bala Devi is in Scotland trying out for Rangers FC. She is attending a week-long trial with the top division club in the Scottish League.





On November 21, the Scottish team popularly called ‘The Light Blues’ officially welcomed the star striker.





The 29-year-old made her national debut at the age of 15 and has since been India’s most prolific player in the attack. She has 43 caps with a tally of 36 goals for the national side. Her goal tally at the end of every tournament is a testament of her perennial goal scoring ability, no matter the opposition.





A policewoman by day, she currently plays for Manipur Police FC in the Indian Women’s League (IWL). She is aware of the challenges and differences in domestic and international club football.





“I want to experience their training methods and (learn) how to develop my game. Everyone plays football but there are differences in the way it is played. Through this trial, I have an opportunity to learn the differences,” said Bala, who holds the record for most goals in the last two seasons of IWL. She also holds the record for most number of goals in the Senior Women’s National Football Championship 2019.

But, the joy of the opportunity is not lost. “This is great news because it shows people are following women’s football,” she said. “I don’t know if I will be selected because I don’t know much about Scotland. I have only been to Spain twice and I think Scotland will be much different. Nonetheless, I will try my best at the trials,” she added.





On successful completion of the trials, Ngangom Bala Devi will become the first Indian female footballer to play in a European top division league.





Women’s & Girls’ Football Manager of the Rangers’, Amy McDonald said, “Welcoming Bala Devi Ngangom on trial represents an exciting development for the Women’s programme. The fruits of the club’s partnership with Bengaluru FC are already being seen with Rangers being able to welcome India’s best footballing talent. We are looking forward to having Bala here in Glasgow and seeing what she can do at first hand.”





The Light Blues finished fourth in the Scottish Women's Premier League 1, which concluded on November 17 and will return for pre-season in January. The new league commences in February 2020.









(Edited by Rekha Balakrishnan)























