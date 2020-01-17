Percentage of women in curriculum committees in India remains poor, says report

The Status of Women in India report finds that women author far less content in school textbooks. Even though female literacy rate has increased, gender gap in education remains.

By Nirandhi Gowthaman
17th Jan 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

A report published by Drishti Stree Prabodhan Kendra, a women’s studies centre reports that the percentage of participation of women, in curriculum committees is “poor, non-significant and non-influential”. 


In the report titled The Status of Women in India, observations reveal that there are few women writers of chapters in social studies books. Only 28 percent of the content in textbooks of Classes 6 to 8 was authored by women.


The same was observed in Sanskrit textbooks where textbooks of Classes 6 to 8 had only 16 percent content written by women. Class 9 textbooks saw only 6.8 percent women-authored content.


education

Report suggests that textbooks for Social Sciences, Sanskrit have far less representation of women writing the content.

Also Read

These women entrepreneurs are reforming education through their innovative after-school programme


In History textbooks, the report concludes that women’s contributions do not find the deserved recognition. The report invokes the examples of Zalkari, a friend of Rani Laxmibai, and Jijabai, the mother of Shivaji. 


The centre which studies the condition of women and prepares reports and recommendations on women, conducted across 29 states and interviewed as many as 74,095 for the study. Of these, 43,255 women were above 18 years.


Women included in the study came from diverse backgrounds such as scientists, education, teachers, women from slums, agriculture, domestic workers, and homemakers, among others. The study also included women from tribal communities and conflict-ridden areas. Three key parameters for analysis in the study were health, education and employment status. 


Other findings of the report pertain to female literacy rate, Aadhaar cards, bank accounts, and workplace sexual harassment. According to the study, female literacy rate of 64.6 percent as observed in the Census of 2011 has increased to 79.63 percent.


However, the gap does not indicate a decrease in the gender gap in the education sector. The report suggests that marriage and financial difficulties were stated as major reasons for women discontinuing their education. 


The study claims that 90.62 percent of women surveyed had an Aadhaar card and 79 percent of women had individual bank accounts. The study also reported that one-tenth of working women surveyed had faced sexual harassment at the workplace.


The women reported that most of their workplaces did not have internal complaints committees, which according to Supreme Court guidelines is a requirement at every workplace. 



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


Also Read

Katrina Kaif joins Educate Girls, the organisation that has sent 1.2 lakh girls to school, as ambassador


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Nirandhi Gowthaman

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How this woman entrepreneur started up with Rs 10k from her home and now runs a 100-member communications agency

Rekha Balakrishnan

My body, my rules: 6 Indian celebrities who spoke about body-shaming

Sasha R

How well do you know these 7 women ministers in the new Indian government?

Alok Soni

Custody rights of Indian moms (and dads) after divorce

Sharika Nair
Daily Capsule
Inside Cure.fit's plans to reach 100 million users (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Things you might not know about Nirmala Sitharaman, India’s first full-time woman Finance Minister

Nirandhi Gowthaman

One rape was reported every 15 minutes in India in 2018

Nirandhi Gowthaman

Here are 6 Indian women cricketers to look out for at the 2020 T20 World Cup

Nirandhi Gowthaman

How this woman entrepreneur’s food app is helping home chefs in Noida earn Rs 1 lakh a month

Rekha Balakrishnan

Meet Tania Sher Gill, who will lead the Army contingent at the Republic Day parade

Nirandhi Gowthaman

Why this woman entrepreneur left a decade-long job at IBM to help revive the handicrafts sector

Rekha Balakrishnan

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore