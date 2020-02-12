Nitin Menon only Indian, record six women in ICC match-officials' list for women's T20

Apart from Nitin Menon, India's GS Lakshmi was announced earlier to become the first woman match referee at a global ICC event.

By Press Trust of India
12th Feb 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Nitin Memon is the lone Indian in the ICC's list of umpires for the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup in Australia, where an unprecedented six women will be in the match officials team for the tournament.


Nitin Menon
Also Read

Meet Atishi Marlena, the education crusader who won for AAP in the Delhi elections


As announced earlier, India's GS Lakshmi will become the first woman match referee at a global ICC event. Lauren Agenbag, Kim Cotton, Claire Polosak, Sue Redfern, and Jacqueline Williams are the women umpires named for the eight-team competition.


Williams will stand along with Shaun George in the high-profile tournament opener between Australia and India on February 21, soon after becoming the first woman to officiate as the third umpire in a men's international cricket match, the ICC said in a release on Wednesday.


Polosak, who became the first female umpire to officiate in a men's ODI last year, will pair with Menon in the game between former champions West Indies and first-timers Thailand on February 22.


The fixture will also have Lakshmi officiate two months after becoming the first female match referee in a men's ODI.


"This is the largest compliment of women match officials at a single event, and the progress we have made is heartening...it is because of their skillset and hard work that they have graduated to the top level," said Adrian Griffith, ICC Senior Manager, Umpires and Referees.


Emirates ICC Elite Panel Match Referee Chris Broad will be the senior-most match official at the event with Steve Bernard, also a match referee. The other umpires at the tournament will be Gregory Brathwaite, Chris Brown, Ahsan Raza, Langton Rusere, and Alex Wharf.


The appointments for the semi-finals will be announced at the end of the league stage, and those for the final will be finalised after the semi-finals.

Also Read

Safejob partners with NITI Aayog-powered Women Entrepreneurship Platform to celebrate 'Dhasu Woman'


Match Officials at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020


Match Referees: Steve Bernard, Chris Broad, and GS Lakshmi


Umpires: Lauren Agenbag, Gregory Brathwaite, Chris Brown, Kim Cotton, Shaun George, Nitin Menon, Claire Polosak, Ahsan Raza, Sue Redfern, Langton Rusere, Alex Wharf, Jacqueline Williams.


(Edited by Suman Singh)

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Meet Atishi Marlena, the education crusader who won for AAP in the Delhi elections

Rekha Balakrishnan

Meet the 5 women featured in the Forbes India 30 under 30 list

Nirandhi Gowthaman

This 17-year-old has developed an app to spread awareness on India’s rich culture and heritage

Nirandhi Gowthaman

This woman entrepreneur started up with savings from internships at 18, hopes to clock revenue of Rs 8 Cr

Nirandhi Gowthaman
Daily Capsule
What is the driving force behind startups like Swiggy, Ola, and Dunzo?
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Facebook to provide digital literacy training to 1 lakh women in seven Indian states

Press Trust of India

This 'accidental' woman in tech drives women to be successful at the workplace

Rekha Balakrishnan

These 5 women changemakers from Kerala are shattering stereotypes

Rekha Balakrishnan

Meet Atishi Marlena, the education crusader who won for AAP in the Delhi elections

Rekha Balakrishnan

12-year-old Mumbai girl becomes youngest to scale highest peak in South America

Nirandhi Gowthaman

This 17-year-old has developed an app to spread awareness on India’s rich culture and heritage

Nirandhi Gowthaman

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore