PM Modi to give his social media accounts to "inspiring women"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday revealed that he would hand over his social media accounts to “to women whose life, work inspire us.” The announcement comes after a day of him announcing on Twitter that he is contemplating giving up social media on March 8.





In another tweet this afternoon, the Prime Minister announced that on the occasion of International Women’s Day, he would let inspiring women handle his accounts across social media platforms.









This Women's Day, I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us. This will help them ignite motivation in millions.



Are you such a woman or do you know such inspiring women? Share such stories using #SheInspiresUs. pic.twitter.com/CnuvmFAKEu — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020

The tweet reads, "This Women's Day, I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us. This will help them ignite motivation in millions. Are you such a woman or do you know such inspiring women? Share such stories using #SheInspiresUs".





He has asked people to share stories of women who inspire them using the hashtag #SheInspiresUS. A select few women will then be chosen to run the PM’s account on March 8.





Apart from this, the Indian government has planned a week-long celebration for International Women’s Day, as announced by Union Cabinet Minister for Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani on Twitter.





Each day of the week will focus on one area where Indian girls or women are excelling and contributing to women-led development of New India, read the tweet that the minister put out on Sunday.





Post Narendra Modi’s cryptic tweet on Monday, #NoSir was trending with netizens urging him to not go on a social media detox.





This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 2, 2020

He is one of the most-followed world leaders on social media with 53.3 million followers on Twitter, 44 million on Facebook and 35.2 million on Instagram.





In September 2019, Modi was the third most followed world leader on Twitter behind only US President Donald Trump and his predecessor Barack Obama.















