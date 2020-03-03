PM Modi to give his social media accounts to "inspiring women"

On the occasion of International Women's Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hand over his social media accounts to inspiring women.

By Nirandhi Gowthaman
3rd Mar 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday revealed that he would hand over his social media accounts to “to women whose life, work inspire us.” The announcement comes after a day of him announcing on Twitter that he is contemplating giving up social media on March 8. 


Narendra Modi

In another tweet this afternoon, the Prime Minister announced that on the occasion of International Women’s Day, he would let inspiring women handle his accounts across social media platforms. 



The tweet reads, "This Women's Day, I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us. This will help them ignite motivation in millions. Are you such a woman or do you know such inspiring women? Share such stories using #SheInspiresUs".


He has asked people to share stories of women who inspire them using the hashtag #SheInspiresUS. A select few women will then be chosen to run the PM’s account on March 8. 


Apart from this, the Indian government has planned a week-long celebration for International Women’s Day, as announced by Union Cabinet Minister for Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani on Twitter.


Each day of the week will focus on one area where Indian girls or women are excelling and contributing to women-led development of New India, read the tweet that the minister put out on Sunday.

Also Read

Modi govt focuses on education and empowerment for week-long International Women’s Day celebration


Post Narendra Modi’s cryptic tweet on Monday, #NoSir was trending with netizens urging him to not go on a social media detox. 


He is one of the most-followed world leaders on social media with 53.3 million followers on Twitter, 44 million on Facebook and 35.2 million on Instagram.


In September 2019, Modi was the third most followed world leader on Twitter behind only US President Donald Trump and his predecessor Barack Obama.





 

 

 

 

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Year in Review 2019] These are the 10 stories that touched our hearts and inspired us

Rekha Balakrishnan

10 inspirational quotes from Dia Mirza on becoming an eco-conscious person

Nirandhi Gowthaman

[Year in Review 2019] 10 powerful social media posts by women in 2019

Sasha R

Meet the former journalist who now helps find and nurture young changemakers

Nirandhi Gowthaman
Daily Capsule
The story of Gunjan Patidar, CTO of Zomato
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Why should boys have all the fun? VCs are now turning to women entrepreneurs

Dr Apporva Ranjan Sharma

Meet the former journalist who now helps find and nurture young changemakers

Nirandhi Gowthaman

BabyChakra launches community-created product range led by founder and new mum Naiyya Saggi

Rekha Balakrishnan

Meet The Adamant Eves, India’s first and only all-women improv troupe

Nirandhi Gowthaman

This banker started her cookies business from a Tata Nano; now has 12 stores

Rekha Balakrishnan

Madhuri Kanitkar becomes third woman Lieutenant General of India

Tenzin Norzom

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore