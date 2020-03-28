These women characters are all set to rule the superhero universe

For reasons unknown, creators of the superhero universe are late to recognise that women can wield swords, hammers and control any other superpower just as well, if not better than men.





However, the Marvel and DC universe has teased the world enough to say that women will run the show of superpowers in 2020 and forward.





Here are five that will soon come live and dominate the big screen:





Wonder Woman 1984

One of the best-loved superhero characters is making a comeback after a wild success in 2017 with Wonder Woman.





Set in 1984 Washington DC, Wonder Woman Diana (played by Gal Gadot) is expected to challenge her opponent Maxwell Lord, a character first introduced to the DC universe in 1987. The cultural shift to the decade that marked the advent of modern life with malls and technologies is an added perk.





Also, the fact that this superhero movie is being directed director Patty Jenkins, a woman takes things up a notch. She recently took to Twitter to announce the postponed date of release on August 14, 2020.





Hoping for better times by then, she wrote, “We made Wonder Woman 1984 for the big screen and I believe in the power of cinema.”





Black Widow

Already familiar with the Marvel universe, Scarlett Johansson dons the superhero role of Russian spy Natasha Romanoff. A story tracing origins, it will be set before her death in Avengers: Endgame, giving more insight into the character’s past.





Media reports suggest the film will have two post-credit scenes; the usual one that teases upcoming Marvel films and a special one that is believed to firmly connect Black Widow to the Avengers: Endgame.





With coronavirus being declared a global pandemic, the movie which was earlier scheduled for release on April 30, 2020, in India, now stands postponed indefinitely.





The Eternals

Based on a Marvel comic of the same name, The Eternals constitute a group of immortal aliens who landed on earth nearly 7,000 years ago.





Among teen Eternals, lead female characters include Sersi (played by Gemma Chan), an eternal who falls in love with humankind, a fierce warrior eternal Thena (played by Angelina Jolie), the forever young eternal Sprite (played by Lia Ryan McHugh), and the wise and spiritual leader of the Eternals, Ajak (played by Salma Hayek).





Slated for release on November 6, 2020, there has not been any official announcement on the plot and how different or similar it will be from the comic book.

Mulan

The beloved Disney animated film of 1998, Mulan is known to be Disney’s most expensive live-action remake to date, budgeted at $200 million.





Set in China during the Han dynasty, the story follows the life of Fa Mulan who disguises as a man and joins the Chinese military in place of her ailing father. In a patriarchal world that deems women unfit into the military, Mulan ends up saving the Emperor and the kingdom and earned the Emperor’s crest.





Directed by Niki Caro, a powerful poster featuring ace Chinese actor Liu Yifei as Mulan in red was revealed. The remake will feature legendary Chinese actor Jet Li as well.





Previously announced to be released on March 27, a newer date is yet to be confirmed.

Thor: Love and Thunder

Among pop-culture enthusiasts and followers of the Avengers trend and movies, the debate around the ability to pick up and control Thor’s hammer is never-ending. The upcoming and fourth Thor film, Thor: Love and Thunder which is slated for release on November 5, 2021, is also rife with various speculation and fan theories.





Well, this time female Thor Jane Foster (played by Natalie Portman) is likely to swing the much-talked-about hammer.





A powerful line from a teaser video says, “Everyone has an angel, a guardian who watches over us. We can’t know what form they will take, one day, old man, next day, little girl.”

(Edited by Rekha Balakrishnan)