As we wait for Friends The Reunion, here are some quotes from the leading women who continue to enthral us

Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Joey, Ross and Chandler are back. The Friends stars were in the news recently for the trailer release of their highly-anticipated, Friends – The Reunion, slated for a May 27 release on HBO.

While the reunion special may take some more time to hit screens in India, there’s no doubt that the series continues to make us laugh long after it came to a close. It remains one of the top trending shows on Netflix even today.

Premiered 27 years ago, the show cuts across generations – and the characters have their own fans! Whether it’s Monica’s OCD, Rachel’s impulsiveness, or Phoebe’s quirks – the women on the show are outrageously funny, emotional and sometimes, bizarre, too!

With the Reunion coming up, it’s time to relive some funny quotes from the Friends girls. Enjoy!

Phoebe Buffay

"Come on, Ross, you’re a palaeontologist. Dig a little deeper."

"Your collective dating record reads like a who’s who of human crap!"

“I am against innocent trees being cut down in their prime and their corpses grotesquely dressed in, like, tinsel and twinkly lights.”

“You love divorce so much, you’re probably gonna marry it – and then it won’t work out, so you’re gonna have to divorce it.”

“I’m a pacifist. But when the revolution comes, I’ll destroy all of you.”

Monica Geller

"They don't know that we know that they know!"

“Welcome to the real world. It sucks. You’re gonna love it.”

“Why don’t you stop worrying about sounding smart and just be yourself?”

“You don’t tell me what to do. I tell you what to do.”

"I know you all hate me and I am sorry but I don’t care."

“And remember, if I am harsh with you, it’s only because you’re doing it wrong.”

Rachel Green

“I’m over you. And that, my friends, is what you call closure.”

“No uterus, no opinion.”

“I’m probably 98 percent happy and 2 percent jealous.”

“Well, maybe I don’t need your money. Wait, wait! I said, ‘Maybe.’”

“How long do cats live? Like assuming you don’t throw ‘em under a bus or something?"