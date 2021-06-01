BluSmart aims to have 500 women drivers onboard

﻿BluSmart﻿, which operates electric cabs, on Tuesday said it plans to take the number of women driver-partners on its platform to 500 in a year.

The first batch of women drivers took to the wheels of BluSmart's all-electric cabs on May 31, 2021, a statement said.

BluSmart plans to increase the number of women driver-partners to 500 in one year, it added.

The women driver-partners are currently on board to drive from BluSmart hub at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport. The company will be offering these partners 8-hourly leases only during the daytime to ensure their safety.

At BluSmart, diversity and inclusion is in the DNA, and the company is delighted to welcome the women driver-partners to the BluSmart family, BluSmart Mobility co-founder and CEO Anmol Jaggi said.

"We aim to create an earning opportunity for everybody and anybody who aims to work. We have onboarded the first set of women driver-partners to start with, and are planning to take this number to 50 percent of our total driver-partner base, he added.

BluSmart said it chose the Airport hub for women partners as they will have access to dedicated facilities like women restrooms, food courts etc. Also, the airport is safe and brightly lit, owing to the high-level security deployment in that area.

In September last year, the company raised pre-Series A funding of $7 million (Rs 51 crore) from multiple investors including Inflection Point Ventures, Venture Catalysts, Survam Partners, Mumbai Angels, Chhatisgarh Investments Ltd, JITO Angels, Lets Venture Fund, and Kaplavriksh Fund.

The funding is being used to expand the number of cars on the platform, set up more charging infrastructure, improve its technology, and expand the geographical reach.

Founded by Anmol Singh Jaggi and Punit K Goyal in 2019, it aims to bring in a new narrative in the EV mobility space.

(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)

