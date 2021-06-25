Nivruti Rai, Intel India Country Head, recognised in Leading Edge initiative

Nivruti Rai, Country Head, Intel India and VP-Intel Foundry Services, was among the five featured women under The Reykjavík Global Forum - Women Leaders' Leading Edge. The initiative was launched to

celebrate and amplify the work of women who are fostering economic growth and social change.

The five women were — Nivruti; Dr Aurélie Jean, PhD, US and France, CEO and Founder of In Silico Veritas; CAIO and Co-founder, DPEEX; Chebet Lesan, Kenya, Founder and CEO, BrightGreen Renewable Energy; Funkola Odeleye, Nigeria, Co-founder and CEO of DIYLaw Technologies, Ltd; and Eva Wong, Canada, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer, Borrowell.

Silvana Koch-Mehrin, Founder and President of Women Political Leaders (WPL), co-host of the Reykjavík Global Forum - Women Leaders, said, “These five impressive leaders have achieved tremendous success in their lives and careers. Their commitment to using their voices, platforms, and power to build successful businesses and contribute to the economy of their countries is outstanding."

She said, The Reykjavík Global Forum is an opportunity for leaders from all continents and all sectors to focus on solutions to advance society; and with creative, innovative women like these at the table, we can move forward faster towards more equitable workplaces, governments, economies, and communities.”

The five global business leaders showcased as part of the launch exemplify the power and potential of female leadership in shaping economies across different sectors and regions of the world.

Hanna Birna Kristjansdottir, Chair of the Board of the Reykjavík Global Forum. “The global GDP could increase by $28 trillion in 2025 if men and women participated in their economies equally. Particularly as we begin to envision our post-pandemic world and as we look to build forward equal, the full participation and leadership of women will be essential to a more sustainable recovery.”

The press note added that the five women business leaders featured by Leading Edge have had significant impacts on their countries’ economies, which have mixed records on gender equality, according to the Reykjavík Index for Leadership compiled by WPL and Kantar.

The Index measures the perceptions of women’s suitability for leadership in government and business. The note stated there was little improvement in the latest research in the way societies in the G7 view men and women’s suitability to lead.

Nivruti Rai, Country Head, Intel India and VP Intel Foundry Services

Nivruti has been a strong advocate and champion of AI and ML. She has been using her position at one of the world’s leading technology companies to promote India’s digitalisation with the focus on creating “population scale” solutions with technology.

She said in the note it was a mistake that best prepared her for the future. Her team made a mistake on a product with significant revenue on the line. She encourages women leaders to lean into those moments and not be deterred by missteps or setbacks.

“It actually prepared me for the bigger and bigger battles. My success started from there and also taught me a lesson that there’s no problem that can’t be solved. It made me hungry; it made me ready; and it made me fearless," said Nivruti. She added, "if you don’t fit into the frame—especially for women—that people have in their minds, then you have to come and break that framework."

Dr Aurélie Jean, PhD, US and France, CEO and Founder, In Silico Veritas; CAIO and Co-Founder, DPEEX

Dr Aurélie Jean is a research scientist and an entrepreneur in computational sciences. Her consulting company — In Silico Veritas — builds algorithms and data strategies. Her AI deep-tech startup DPEEX on precision medicine helps increase the survival rate of women with breast cancer by detecting and localising the tumour up to two years before being visible on mammography.

She says: “We all have cognitive biases...We tend to transfer those biases to the things that we produce. Eventually, those become algorithm biases and that could lead to what we call technology discrimination.”

Chebet Lesan, Kenya, Founder and CEO, BrightGreen Renewable Energy

Chebet is an industrial designer, environment enthusiast, and advocate for technology that uplifts underserved communities, Her company, BrightGreen Energy manufactures economical fuel blocks that reduce deforestation and develop other women’s entrepreneurship.

She says: “Use what you have to do what you can. Most times, whatever you need to achieve something, you already have it in you and around you. Start where you are.”

Funkola Odeleye, Nigeria, Co-founder and CEO of DIYLaw Technologies, Ltd.

The note explained - Funkola has been passionate about developing the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Nigeria. Her company's automated legal services for small and medium enterprises, including the process for business registrations. It has already contributed to the creation of 125,000 jobs by helping entrepreneurs scale their companies and become competitive. Odeleye’s goal is to help reduce unemployment in Nigeria by 50 percent by 2030.

She says: “Most importantly, I am motivated by my tribe. Africans say that it takes a village to raise a child. I’ve been raised by an amazing village. I have a 4-year-old daughter and I don’t just want to be a nurturer and a carer for her. I want to be one of the first inspirations that she has.”

Eva Wong, Canada, Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer, Borrowell

Eva Wong aims to bust the myth that entrepreneurs are born. She co-founded the fintech firm Borrowell without technology or financial services experience and without having been part of a startup. In 2019, she and her co-founder, Andrew Graham, were EY’s Entrepreneur of the Year.

She says: “Do something that scares you a little. Resilience and confidence are muscles that you can build over time.”