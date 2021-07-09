Instacart appoints Facebook executive Fidji Simo as CEO ahead of expected IPO

San Francisco-based on-demand grocery delivery company Instacart on Thursday announced that it has appointed Facebook app head Fidji Simo as its Chief Executive Officer, ahead of its expected IPO.

“Fidji was at Facebook during its transition from a private company to the public market and understands what it takes to lead and scale a transformational company like Instacart,” said Instacart Founder and CEO Apoorva Mehta.

Fidji Simo and Apoorva Mehta

With the appointment made effective on August 2, Fidji replaces Apoorva, who will transition to Executive Chairman of the Board. Apoorva stated she will remain engaged in the business on a day-to-day basis and will partner with Fidji on long-term and strategic moves. Both of them will be reporting to the company’s Board of Directors.

In January 2021, Fidji joined Instacart's Board of Directors.

"I'm honored to join the company as CEO and lead its next growth chapter. Apoorva founded Instacart 10 years ago with an ambitious vision to bring an entire industry online...As we think about the future of food, we believe the way people eat and their relationship with food will fundamentally change over the next decade. They'll expect a more convenient experience, the widest selection of food at their fingertips, faster delivery times, increased personalisation, and more inspiration.”

Fidgi, who holds a Master of Management from HEC Paris, has led development and strategy for Facebook, including News Feed, Stories, Groups, Video, Marketplace, Gaming, News, Dating, and Ads.

She is also credited with making video a critical part of the Facebook app, including overseeing the launch of Facebook Live and Watch. In 2007, she joined eBay, where she built the company's local commerce and classified advertising initiatives.

Additionally, she also co-founded a non-profit organisation called Women in Product which works towards empowering women in product management, advancing the careers of women in technology, and advocating for equal representation in the workplace.