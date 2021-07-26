Manipur to appoint Mirabai Chanu as Additional Superintendent of Police

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday announced that weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, who won Silver at the Tokyo Olympics, will be appointed as the Additional Superintendent of Police in the state police department.

The state government will also reward her with Rs 1 crore, the chief minister said.

The Olympian, who won the silver medal in the 49 kg category, will hold the designation of Additional Superintendent of Police (Sports), Singh said.

The Manipur government has also decided to establish a world-class weightlifting academy in the state soon, he added.

Judoka L Sushila Devi will also be promoted from the rank of constable to sub-inspector, Singh said.

All participants of the Tokyo Olympics will be handed a sum of Rs 25 lakh, he announced.

At least five athletes from Manipur, including Chanu, Devi and boxer Mary Kom, are representing the country at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

On Saturday, 21-year-old Mirabai opened India's tally for the Tokyo Olympic medals by winning a silver in the 49kg category. This was India's first weightlifting medal at the Olympic Games in more than 20 years, since Karnam Malleshwari in Sydney.

Celebrating the win, congratulations poured in from PM Narendra Modi, cricket maestro Sachin Tendulkar, actors Taapsee Pannu, Farhan Akhtar, Raveena Tandon, Kareena Kapoor Khan, among others.

Calling the feat "a dream come true," she dedicated the medal to India and thanked her mother for making many sacrifices and believing in her.

"I would like to especially thank Sports Authority of India and Target Olympic Podium Scheme for extending every possible support for my continuous training in the country and abroad. This medal is only possible because of teamwork. Thank you once again,” she wrote on Twitter.

Her return to India on Monday was welcomed with a lot of warmth and enthusiasm.

