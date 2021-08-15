Govt will develop ecommerce platform for products made by women SHGs in villages: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday the government will develop an ecommerce platform for the products made by women self-help groups (SHGs) in villages.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of 75th Independence Day, Modi said the government has also awakened the aspirations of those districts which were believed to have been left behind in the development journey.

"We are promoting roads, healthcare, education, employment and nutrition in over 110 Aspirational Districts that were lacking on the development matrix. Many of these districts are in tribal areas. We are working hard to ensure these districts reach the level of all other districts in India," the prime minister said.

In the last few years, villages have been rapidly changing and have been provided with facilities like roads and electricity, he said.

Talking about the digital connectivity in rural areas, Modi said now the villages are connected with optical fibre network. Internet is reaching villages and digital entrepreneurs are being prepared in villages too.

Praising women self-help groups, Modi said there are more than eight crore women in the villages who are associated with them. These women make various products and now the government will prepare an ecommerce platform for their products to get a big market in the country and abroad, he said.

On the 75th Independence Day celebration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also emphasised on the importance of 'Make in India' and Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Focussing on Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, and Sabka Vishwas, PM Modi called for the building of a new India, marking the beginning of the year-long celebrations 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

PM Modi also lauded the olympic players, and the frontline workers who continue to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.