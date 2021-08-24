Meet Avantika, the 16-year-old Indian-American star of Disney Original ‘Spin’

Avantika Vadanapu, who goes by Avantika, is the breakout star of the recently released Disney original, Spin. The 16-year-old Indian -American is an actor and dancer who shot to fame as the second winner of the Zee TV reality show Dance India Dance Lil Masters North America.

She has worked as a child artist in Telugu movies and starred in many commercials. Spin is Disney’s first original movie focused on an Indian-American family and follows the adventures of Rhea, a 15-year-old, and her music journey as she traverses two different cultures.

In an interview with HerStory, Avantika talks about her role in Spin, breaking stereotypes, and following her dreams and passions.

Edited excerpts from the interview:

HerStory (HS): Tell us a little about yourself.

Avantika (A): Other than acting, I enjoy cooking, reading books on mythology, listening to music, and studying criminals. My childhood was quite chaotic, balancing so many activities, very interesting, and so exciting. Fortunately, I grew up with a lot of support and liberty to pursue areas that intrigue me, which is the reason why my hobbies and interests are so varied and quite random. Every experience has shaped me to be the human being I am today, so I will always remain grateful.

HS: What sparked your interest in films?

A: My acting career began with my dance background. I grew up being a dancer (Kuchipudi, Kathak, and ballet) - and my pursuits eventually led me to the film industry. I had always found myself drawn to the expressive arts and drama, but my interest in cinema solidified when I travelled to Mumbai to compete in Dance India Dance. After experiencing the hub-hub of Bollywood, I fell in love with the film industry. Once I came back to the US, I seriously pursued an acting career. I trained in various techniques, auditioned, and prepared all necessary materials.

My dad is also a huge film buff, and watching so many Bollywood movies and Hollywood classics during my childhood created an allure for the industry. None of my close relatives was involved with acting on stage and in films - so when I wanted to be an actor, my family and I made our discoveries on my new journey. It was difficult - and perhaps it would have helped to have guidance from a family member in the industry - but I'm incredibly grateful for the experiences I have had.

HS: You have spoken about bullying and discrimination in your childhood? How did it affect you?

A: Truly, I just became more robust. You can grow a lot from experiences like that - and while it did suck to have to endure that, it helps to look for the brighter side.

HS: How did you land the role of Rhea in Spin?

A: The process began with a first-level audition, which led to a callback. Following that, I attended a producer's session - with the executive producer and producers. And my last audition stage was in front of the director, the executive producer, and the entire network team of Disney. Unlike most "you booked it" calls, I was told that I got the role in the room. I was not expecting it because it's not common to say to an actor that they booked the part in the room. As you can imagine, I was in tears and overwhelmed by the big news. I bet there's a video of me crying in the room with my audition sides in my hands somewhere in Disney's archives.

ALSO READ The art of life: Lessons from a Disney screenplay writer

HS: Any exciting experiences as part of shooting the movie?

A: One of my favourite filming memories was shooting the montage sequence with Michael Bishop, who plays Max in the film. We had so much fun just playing around, giggling, and improvising things to do in vivid, dynamic shots!

HS: How did you prepare for the role of Rhea? Any similarities between your character and hers?

A: Preceding this film, I had no experience DJ'ing! However, I received approximately 1.5 months of training for this film from our incredible music composer Marius and our on-set DJ VJ. The classes helped me understand the fundamentals of beat-matching, song-selection, and gave me a much-needed insight into a DJ's mind.

Rhea is a bubbly, determined, and extraordinarily loyal person. She is relatable in the sense that she's struggling with confidence and having trust in her capabilities - an obstacle many teenagers face. Her love for music and perseverance are inspiring - and I hope those qualities will motivate viewers to leap of faith when it comes to pursuing their passion.

I relate to Rhea because we both have similar work ethics, morals, and loyalties. We are fiercely loyal to the people we care about - and will do anything to help and support them in whatever they are going through. However, our approach to life and sense of humour vary immensely. Rhea has quite a practical policy to the things she faces - whereas my mechanism to dealing with obstacles is a little more chaotic and "go with the flow" - combined with an awful amount of anxiety. My humour differs from Rhea because I'm a lot more sarcastic and dry - her jokes are slightly goofier.

HS: A lot of American dramas with Indian stories propagate the same kind of stereotypes. Does Spin follow the same route?

A: I am so happy and excited to see the turn the industry has taken in regards to South Asian portrayal. With movies like Sound of Metal and, now, Spin, and shows such as Never Have I Ever, we see an improvement in how South Asian stories are being told. We are still at a point in time where we can count the number of times South Asians have been positively showcased in Hollywood on our hands - but hopefully, these projects will pave the way for many more to come.

HS: What has been the response to the movie since its release?

A: Supportive! I’m happy and excited to see different responses in the future. It’s incredibly heart-warming to see young girls resonate with Rhea’s experiences and find solace in her struggles. Hopefully, this movie will leave an impact for decades to come – and I’m eager to see South Asian youth grow up with this film to look up to!

HS: Do you visit India often? What do you like most about the country?

A: I visit India once a year. Unfortunately, I could not visit India for the past couple of years due to COVID. I love the culture and food there the most. I also love all the love and warmth my family brings me when they see me. I love all the joint family cultures and traditions that are still there in India, the wedding culture, and monumental gatherings and celebrations.

HS: How do you find a balance between your Eastern roots and Western living?

A: My parents and family keep me tied to my Eastern roots – I love eating Indian food, wearing ethnic clothing, and speaking to people in my community in my native tongue. But at the same time, I stay connected with Western living with the kind of media I am often exposed to. Watching Hollywood movies, taking inspiration from Western fashion, and embracing American ideals of independence and freedom – are all aspects of my life.

HS: What are your future plans?

A: I would like to be a part of empowering movies that shed light on important issues in our society. Whether I would act more in Bollywood or Hollywood movies depends on the film and the script itself. I would like to do movies that challenge me as an actor, but also contribute to society. With such an oversaturation of content today, I would like to put my effort into movies that will make a difference.

I recently optioned the rights of a New York Times best-selling trilogy of books. I am currently in the initial stages of pitching the idea of the movie to the producers and the production companies. I would like to start by producing one of the books.