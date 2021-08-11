PM Modi to interact with woman self-help groups on Thursday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in "Atmanirbhar Narishakti se Samvad" (interaction with self-reliant women) and speak with woman self-help groups promoted under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM) on Thursday via video conferencing.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said a collection of success stories of women SHG (self-help group) members from all across the country, along with a handbook on universalisation of farm livelihoods, will be released by Modi during the event.

He will also release capitalisation support funds to the tune of Rs 1,625 crore to over four lakh SHGs.

Besides, Modi will release Rs 25 crore as seed money for 7,500 SHG members under the PMFME Scheme (PM Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises) of the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, and Rs 4.13 crore as funds to 75 FPOs (Farmer Producer Organisations) promoted under the mission, the PMO said.

It said DAY-NRLM aims at mobilising rural poor households into self-help groups in a phased manner and provide them long-term support to diversify their livelihoods and improve their incomes and quality of life.

Most of the mission's interventions are implemented and scaled up by the SHG women themselves who are trained as community resource persons (CRPs), the PMO said.

Earlier this week, Modi called upon the industry and exporters to take advantage of opportunities created in the post-COVID scenario, explore new destinations, and expand the export basket to achieve the ambitious target of $400 billion of exports.

Addressing Indian missions and Export Promotion Councils on the country's target of $400 billion of merchandise exports this year, Modi said four factors, including a multifold increase in manufacturing, reduction in logistics cost, and international market for domestic goods, can help boost the country's outbound shipments.

(Disclaimer: Additional information has been added to this PTI copy for context.)