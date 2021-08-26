NTPC hires an all-women engineers batch on Women Equality Day

Integrated energy company NTPC on Thursday announced the recruitment of its first all-female Engineering Executive Trainees (EETs) to fulfil its vision of having a women-run operation control room at NTPC in future.

With this, the company ensured diversity and inclusion at the workplace on Women’s Equality Day.

Engineering graduates were selected based on their performance in GATE 2021 in electrical, mechanical, electronics, and instrumentation disciplines.

Thirty executive trainees out of 50, who were offered the job and joined the company, are now undergoing a customised induction-cum-training programme at NTPC’s Regional Learning Institutes (RLIs) located at Sipat, Vindhyachal, and Simhadri, according to a press statement.

The company claimed to practice policies like paid child care leave, maternity leave, sabbatical leave, and special child care leave on the adoption of a child or delivering child through surrogacy “to support women workforce.”

“NTPC has been working on improving its gender ratio wherever possible. It has always believed in providing equal opportunity to all the sections of society and has consciously promoted diversity through its hiring practices,” the company said.

Focus on hiring women is considered important now as the COVID-19 pandemic disproportionately impacted women. A report by World Labour Organisation shows that male employment has mostly recovered to pre-pandemic levels, while women continue to face the brunt of pandemic-induced job losses.

The total global female employment is 13 million lower than in 2019, and the gender-based difference in recovery rate is now termed as "shecession."

However, in India, the hiring of women in middle and senior management rose to 43 percent in 2020 (up from 18 percent in 2019), as per a report published by women's career development platform JobsForHer in May 2021.

About 41 percent of startups surveyed had achieved their goal of gender diversity hiring in 2020, establishing that several companies are adopting initiatives that help eliminate gender biases to create a more diverse workplace.