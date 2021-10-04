Product studio Zemoso launches ‘Zariya’, an initiative to bring women back to work

Nine-year-old Hyderabad headquartered product studio Zemoso on Monday announced the doubling of its workforce from 300 to 600 by 2022 and to hire 2,000 additional workforce by 2023.

Zemoso currently employs 300 people in India (Hyderabad) and the US (Dallas, TX). It has also announced a new initiative to help women who are on a work break to get back to work.

Zemoso helps startups, entrepreneurs, and innovators, to build digital products, to take their ideas from concepts to scale. It is a full-stack innovation service company that collaborates with innovators by bringing in product strategy, experience design, and deep tech engineering capabilities. Over the past three years, it has helped a signiﬁcant number of startups to raise over $900 million in funding. Zemoso has been listed by Deloitte India under fast 50 for three years since its inception.

Talking about its successful business model and growth plans, Satish Madhira, CEO, Zemoso, in a press statement said, “We are growing geographically one at a time. Our next expansion is in Canada where we have incorporated an ofﬁce in Waterloo. Over the next nine months, we will begin operations in Europe. We are also actively looking to expand our presence in Latin America.”

“A self-funded company, Zemoso had maintained a compounded annual growth rate of over 67percent. Over the next three years, our goal is to grow 600 percent from our FY 2021 numbers, he added.

The Niche Product Studio Zemoso is on a hiring spree, with the company launching a unique initiative called, “Women Back to Work” to enable women engineers who have taken a career break to get back to work.

Thirty percent of our workforce is women, our motive and focus to promote women at work is to bring gender diversity to our workplace. They bring in unique viewpoints, ideas, and insights, and we consider them vital to our growth. Our current men-women ratio is at 2.5:1, we actively invite women engineers who have taken a career break from six months to six years to get back to work with Zemoso,” Satish elaborated.

The company positions itself as the best product studio from India for startups and innovators, and is a niche player that brings a full set of practices from product management, strategy, design, and deep engineering skills with a startup mindset.

Zemoso’s founders have been building successful products of their own for a while when India was not known for building products, as early engineers of Zoho (when the company was called AdventNet), and founders of YASU (acquired by SAP).

The company’s offerings include:

Product strategy and design - it works with startups and innovators using lean startup and design thinking methodologies to get them to rapid prototypes to test their market.

Growth and Digital marketing – it provides market demand visibility, and validates the market for a product.

Deep Product engineering - Its product engineering team consists of wide areas of deep tech experience including NLP (natural language processing), cyber security, UI engineering, devops, architectural advisory, deep back-end expertise, and automated QA.

Agile project management – it brings in a self-organised pod that executes in a high environment of uncertainty that is typical of innovation.

Labs - its labs incubate new ideas and IP for customers. A product that is incubated from the labs is Textractive that helps detect intents and summarises human conversations.